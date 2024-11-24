West Bengal HORROR! Mob attacks nurses, ransacks Kolkata hospital after patient dies of cardiac arrest (WATCH)

Chaos erupted at Vidyasagar State General Hospital in Behala, Kolkata, on Friday night as an enraged mob of reportedly over 100 people vandalized the premises and assaulted healthcare workers following the death of a 32-year-old patient. Three nurses were injured, with one requiring hospitalization, during the attack that left hospital staff traumatized and raised concerns over safety in healthcare facilities.

The deceased, identified as Seikh Mehmood Alam, a resident of Baidyapara in Barisha, was admitted to the hospital around 8:30 pm after suffering a heart attack while returning from Digha. Despite immediate medical attention, including CPR, Alam suffered a second cardiac arrest and passed away shortly before 9 pm, according to hospital officials. His family, however, alleged negligence, claiming he died during an ECG procedure.

The situation escalated as news of Alam's death spread, with relatives and neighbours gathering at the hospital. By 11 pm, tensions boiled over into violence, with the mob smashing furniture, breaking glass panes, and hurling medicines and injections. Three nurses was reportedly assaulted and one of them is said to have locked herself in a restroom to escape further harm. Security guards at the hospital were overwhelmed by the attackers, and police reinforcements took nearly an hour to control the situation.

Hospital officials stated they had informed Alam’s family about his condition and offered to conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death, which the family declined. Instead, they requested a death certificate, which was issued promptly. However, when the family demanded all medical documents, hospital authorities explained that such records required a court order. The refusal led to heated arguments and eventually the violent outburst.

Nine people have been arrested, and 13 others are being questioned in connection with the incident. Police are investigating the assault on healthcare workers and the destruction of hospital property.

The attack has reignited concerns about the safety of healthcare workers in government hospitals. Nurses and doctors criticized the administration for inadequate security measures, despite claims of improved safety protocols.

"Such acts of brutality create a fearful atmosphere in a hospital... we urge you to take immediate and stringent action to stop such acts of vandalism and violence. We also request the prompt arrest and exemplary punishment of the perpetrators involved to ensure justice and restore confidence among healthcare providers," Sajal Biswas, general secretary of Service Doctors' Forum, wrote to the director of health services.

Bhaswati Mukherjee of Nurses Unity questioned how long healthcare workers would have to endure such attacks. Bibha Maity, assistant secretary of Nurses Unity, confirmed that one of the injured nurses is undergoing treatment.

"We are in touch with the three nurses who were assaulted, one of them is undergoing treatment at that hospital. A police complaint has been lodged against the attackers and those who assaulted the nurses," Maity was quoted as saying in a TOI report.

