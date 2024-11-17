Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal calls out Shilpa Shirodkar, sparks intense drama [WATCH]

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 18 brought explosive drama as Rajat Dalal shocked everyone by naming Shilpa Shirodkar in a task, sparking intense arguments

Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 17, 2024, 9:39 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 17, 2024, 9:43 AM IST

The drama in Bigg Boss 18 intensified during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode as Salman Khan returned after a brief hiatus. A particular task stirred emotions when nominated contestants were asked to warn their friends about one housemate. To everyone's surprise, Rajat Dalal named Shilpa Shirodkar, leaving the Bollywood actress visibly shocked.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Rajat clarified his stance, explaining that Shilpa tries to maintain a good relationship with everyone but rarely expresses her own opinions. He added that several housemates, including Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang, already supported her, and she appeared to be working to win over the remaining housemates.

During the episode, actress Rashii Khanna, present alongside Vikrant Massey to promote their film The Sabarmati Report, remarked in jest that this revelation was akin to exposing hidden truths. However, the comment left Shilpa upset and introspective.

Later, Shilpa was seen discussing the incident with Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang. Rajat, overhearing the conversation, confronted them and asked if they were speaking about him. When Karan questioned what he wanted to know, the discussion escalated into a heated argument between Rajat and Shilpa.

Shilpa accused Rajat of lacking loyalty, saying he failed to stand by the people he spent time with. She further criticized his inconsistent behavior, comparing him to unpredictable UK weather that changes from morning to evening. Shilpa claimed that while Rajat believed he spoke openly, he avoided addressing issues directly.

ALSO READ Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari post similar Maldives photos, stir up relationship buzz

In response, Rajat alleged that Shilpa never expressed her true thoughts. He remarked that while she enjoyed participating in discussions about others, she became defensive when conversations involved her. Rajat even accused her of speaking ill about people she appeared close to, labeling her behavior as political.

As the tension brewed, the housemates were left divided, and viewers eagerly await the next episode to see how this conflict unfolds. Stay tuned for more updates on Bigg Boss 18!

