    ‘Bawaal’: Kanpur to Auschwitz - Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor share their shooting experience

    Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor spoke about their experiences of shooting in different locations for their upcoming movie ‘Bawaal’ at the film’s trailer launch event in Dubai, with director Nitesh Tiwari giving some insight about the film. – By Mahasweta Sarkar

    First Published Jul 10, 2023, 11:40 AM IST

    Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer love story ‘Bawaal’ will come on Amazon Prime Video on July 21. Today the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Earthysky Pictures produced film saw its trailer launch in Dubai at a historic floating hotel named Queen Elizabeth 2, which was previously a warship. Producers Sajid Nadiadwala and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, along with director Nitesh Tiwari and Manish Menghani, director of content licensing at Prime Video were present at the event.

    Jahnvi Kapoor said that the cast and crew spent a lot of time in Amsterdam as they spent a lot of time shooting there. She also said, “When we were in Poland, we actually went to visit Auschwitz, which was a very moving experience. I think it taught us a lot about the gravity of what we were making and we were speaking about. So that left a long-lasting impression on me and Varun both.

    A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

    Varun Dhawan revealed that he has a special bond with the city of Kanpur as his father, David Dhawan and also his uncle studied in the school they shot. Talking about fearlessly playing unconventional roles, he said, “I think as actor what is difficult is to be fearless and to fight your own insecurity… Every human being has to fight his insecurities because we care so much about our image… Humlog sab ye image ke piche bhag te rehte hai (We all run behind our image)… Filter laga ke zindagi jeete hai (We live our lives putting on filter). That is exactly what even this film is about.”

    In regard to what the storyline of the film, director Nitesh Tiwari said, “…the film is all about the way we look at life, the way we look at relationships, whether it is husband-wife, or with your parents or with your kids or your friends, everything is governed by your psychology or your values in life. And your values in life can be partly moral or immoral… there are certain life experiences which change us, ‘Bawaal’ is all about that.”

    Watch trailer:

    Speaking about the film’s title ‘Bawaal’, producer Sajid Nadiadwala said, “This word comes out inherently from the script.” Saying that the director would be able to better explain it, the producer very humorously added, “I’m the one who got it registered only.”

    The film ‘Bawaal’ revolves around Ajay (Varun Dhawan), a History teacher at the school level and a simple girl, Nisha (Janhvi Kapoor) as they discover their love for each other travelling across Europe with a twist of World War II involved.

    Last Updated Jul 10, 2023, 11:40 AM IST
