Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora to Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovi: 5 Celebrities couples who separated in 2024

 In 2024, several high-profile celebrity couples, including Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora and Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovi, announced their separations, marking the end of long-term marriages.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 24, 2024, 9:58 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 24, 2024, 9:58 AM IST

In 2024, multiple celebrity couples decided to part ways, including AR Rahman and Saira Banu, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovi. These splits garnered attention due to their long-lasting relationships and public profiles.
 

article_image2

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik

After 14 years of marriage, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik divorced in January 2024. The split gained attention when Shoaib announced his marriage to Pakistani actress Sana Javed shortly after the separation became public.

 

article_image3

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani, married for 11 years, announced their separation in February 2024. They have two daughters, Radhya and Miraya, and continue to co-parent despite parting ways.

 

article_image4

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic confirmed their split after four years of marriage on July 18, 2024. The couple took to social media to announce their decision to part ways amicably.

article_image5

AR Rahman and Saira Banu

AR Rahman and his wife, Saira Banu, ended their 29-year marriage in November 2024. In a heartfelt message on social media, AR Rahman described their separation as a "fragile chapter" and expressed a search for meaning in their parting.

 

article_image6

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, who started dating in 2018, reportedly ended their relationship earlier this year. Their breakup followed Malaika's previous divorce from actor Arbaaz Khan, marking a new chapter in her life.

