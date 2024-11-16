Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan calls out Ashneer Grover for ‘doglapaan’ and fake attitude [WATCH]

 Salman Khan confronts Ashneer Grover over his previous remarks in the next Bigg Boss 18 episode, criticizing him for being "doglapaan" and acting haughty.

First Published Nov 16, 2024, 11:42 AM IST

Ashneer Grover, the co-founder of BharatPe and former Shark Tank India judge, is set to enter Bigg Boss 18 in an upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, where he will face some tough questions from host Salman Khan. This marks the first time the two will come face to face after a series of public statements made by Ashneer about the Bollywood superstar, particularly regarding a 2019 advertising deal with BharatPe.

In a recent Bigg Boss 18 promo, Ashneer and Salman are seen sharing a tense moment, with Salman confronting the businessman about his past remarks. The actor didn’t hold back, calling Ashneer out for his "doglapaan" (double standards) and accusing him of being insincere in his past comments. Salman specifically pointed to Ashneer’s statement about paying a hefty sum of Rs 7.5 crore for an advertisement featuring the actor, which Ashneer had previously discussed in the media.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ashneer, on the defensive, tried to clarify that signing Salman Khan as the ambassador for BharatPe was one of his best decisions. However, Salman was quick to dismiss the explanation, adding that Ashneer’s current approach was far better than how he had behaved in the past at events.

The tension stems from comments Ashneer made on the Vaghera Vaghera podcast, where he recounted his first meeting with Salman Khan during the advertisement shoot. Ashneer shared how he spent over three hours with the actor, only to be frustrated when Salman refused to take a photo with him. He admitted that the actor’s dismissive attitude irritated him. Despite this, Ashneer also acknowledged Salman’s sharp business acumen and his desire to maintain a larger-than-life image, explaining how Salman ensured the advertisement was shot to highlight his persona.

As the drama unfolds on Bigg Boss 18, viewers are eagerly awaiting the showdown between the two, with both men likely to bring their A-game to the discussion.

