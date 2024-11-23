Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal hit Yamini Malhotra's chest during task? Here's what happened [WATCH]

Rajat Dalal, sparked outrage during a task by pushing Yamini Malhotra and allegedly hitting her chest. While he claimed it was unintentional, the viral video has drawn severe backlash, with netizens condemning his behavior as disrespectful and inappropriate

During a task in Bigg Boss 18, Rajat Dalal sparked controversy after pushing fellow contestant Yamini Malhotra by hitting her chest and running to complete the task. While Yamini confronted him for his actions, other housemates argued that Rajat's behavior was unintentional. The incident has gone viral on social media, with many netizens criticizing him for what they describe as "cheap and disgusting" behavior.

Television actress and doctor Yamini Malhotra recently entered the show as a wildcard contestant, joining Edin Rose and Aditi Mistry. The incident occurred during a task where Digvijay Singh Rathee and Tajinder Bagga were the top contenders to secure the title of "Time God" for the week. For Rathee to win, Rajat needed to outperform others by running faster during the task.

The incident unfolded as Rajat stood near Yamini and Kashish Kapoor, waiting for the buzzer. When the task began, Rajat pushed past Yamini by hitting her chest, leaving her visibly upset. Yamini immediately called him out for his behavior, but other contestants maintained that Rajat did not intend to harm her.

The clip of the incident has circulated widely online, drawing severe backlash. One netizen expressed disappointment, noting that Salman Khan often emphasizes respecting women at the end of the show’s episodes, yet such behavior still occurs. The user further suggested that women’s empowerment groups should address this matter.

Another individual opined that while Rajat likely didn’t intend to hit Yamini inappropriately, he should have exercised caution when competing with female contestants, emphasizing that his actions were entirely wrong.

A separate comment noted that the video depicted a deliberate push to gain an advantage during the task, though another user dismissed claims by another contestant as agenda-driven. Disappointment with Rajat’s conduct was echoed widely, with many calling his behavior disgusting and unexpected.

This isn’t Rajat Dalal’s first brush with controversy. The YouTuber has a history of legal troubles, including an alleged kidnapping and assault case involving an 18-year-old student in Ahmedabad. He was also involved in a reckless driving incident where he struck a motorcyclist while speeding at 140 km/h on a busy road. In a video following that accident, Rajat was reported to have remarked dismissively, stating that such incidents were routine. Although he later issued a clarification, claiming he had no memory of the event, public perception remains largely negative.

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumors: Actor OPENS up on fatherhood and daughter Aaradhya

The latest controversy surrounding Rajat’s behavior in Bigg Boss 18 has reignited debates about accountability and respect within the show. Many are calling for stricter actions to be taken against such conduct.

Latest Videos