Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Jeh makes the most of their Italy vacay by enjoying beach volley

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently enjoying a vacation in Italy with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their children. She has been sharing updates and glimpses of their holiday on Instagram. On the work front, Kareena recently wrapped up shooting for 'The Crew'----- By Amrita Ghosh

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently enjoying her vacation in Italy and she has made sure to keep her fans and well-wishers updated with glimpses of her holiday through her Instagram stories and posts. She is currently vacationing with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and her sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan whom she lovingly calls Jeh. After having dated for 4 years, Kareena married the Pataudi Nawab in 2012 and welcomed her first son, Taimur in 2016 and her second one in 2021. If her latest Instagram posts are to be believed, the 42-year-old actress is having a gala time and is truly making the most of her summer holidays.

ALSO READ: Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan's film gets early morning shows in India

In one such post, she posted a picture of herself and Saif which she captioned as ‘Summer lunches’. She is wearing an oversized blue-white striped t-shirt over a red bikini and Saif looks calming in a blue shirt and faded blue cap. In the next photo, Taimur has an adorable sauce-laden face which says that he is definitely enjoying his vacation with his parents. In another picture, it is also seen he is standing in a beach volleyball arena with folded hands watching a match between USA and Norway. She captioned the photo “What a match!” The family is making the most of the vacation.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone's reaction when Ranbir said, 'It’s NOT right to leave to your girlfriend for another girl'

On the work front, Kareena has wrapped up the shoot for ‘The Crew’ along with Kriti Sanon and Tabu. The film, backed by Rhea Kapoor and directed by Rajesh Krishnan, revolves around the lives of three women, and the struggle they face in the aviation industry. Saif on the other hand was seen alongside Kriti Sanon and Prabhas in Adipurush which failed to make its mark at the box office and garnered widespread criticism for its portrayal of Ramayana.