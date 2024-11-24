Dehradun accident: Truck driver who fled after crash killed 6 held in UP, police reveal how he evaded arrest

Days after a devastating road accident near ONGC Chowk in Dehradun left six youths dead, police have arrested the truck driver, identified as Ram Kumar, 34, in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The collision, which occurred on the night of November 11-12 involved a high-speed MUV carrying seven occupants and a container truck. The impact of the crash was so severe that six of the passengers, including three women aged between 19 and 24, lost their lives on the spot. Two of the victims were reportedly decapitated. The lone survivor remains hospitalized and is unable to provide much information.

Initial investigations revealed that the MUV was traveling at over 120 km/h when it struck the left rear side of the truck, which was crossing an intersection at normal speed.

Truck driver removed registration plate, switched off phone to evade arrest

Dehradun SSP Ajai Singh stated that Kumar fled the scene out of fear after witnessing the extent of the accident and the victims’ bodies. “During interrogation, Kumar admitted he fled because he believed drivers of larger vehicles are often blamed in such cases, regardless of the circumstances. He also turned off his mobile phone and removed the truck's registration plates to avoid being tracked,” Singh said.

The truck, which bore Haryana registration plates, was registered with a private firm in Gurugram before being sold to Naresh Gautam of Meerut in 2015. It was later leased to Abhishek Chaudhary of Saharanpur, who had brought it to Dehradun last month. On the night of the accident, Kumar was driving the truck from Ballupur towards Kaulagarh when the fatal collision occurred.

"He said this was to hide the registration details of the truck. However, we later discovered the truck had Haryana number plates and was registered with a private firm in Gurugram. The firm sold it in 2015 to another man, Naresh Gautam of Meerut, who leased it to Abhishek Chaudhary of Saharanpur a few months ago," Singh added.

Kumar has been booked for fleeing the scene, failing to report the accident, and attempting to conceal evidence by removing the truck's registration plates. The investigation is ongoing.

"Chaudhary had brought the truck to Dehradun last month, parking it at Transport Nagar, and it was rarely sent for assignments. On the fatal night, Kumar was driving the truck and heading from Ballupur towards Kaulagarh when the accident happened. He has been booked for fleeing without informing the police about the accident and trying to hide evidence by removing the truck's registration plate," said the SSP.

