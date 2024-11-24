Delhi air quality dips: 'Very poor' AQI surge in nebulizer sales, one-third for children

A recent survey reveals a concerning rise in respiratory illnesses among children in Delhi, with a significant increase in nebulizer purchases for young children. This highlights the urgent need for action to address air pollution as a critical health catastrophe.

First Published Nov 24, 2024, 10:40 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 24, 2024, 10:40 AM IST

One of the biggest environmental hazards to children's health is air pollution. A public health emergency has been brought on by the increase in air pollution, as hospitals are reporting a high rise in respiratory and pollution-related ailments, and sales of masks, nebulizers, and air purifiers have increased dramatically.

A recent survey found that youngsters in Delhi have breathing problems and serious respiratory disorders including acute bronchitis. Nearly one-third of nebulizer sales in Delhi are for children, highlighting the dismal status of children's respiratory health, according to the "Warrior Moms" Report on Respiratory Health and Demand for Respiratory Aids in Delhi.

The survey has revealed the startlingly high incidence of respiratory conditions among Delhi's citizens, especially young people. According to pharmacies in South Delhi, out of the 100 clients they see on average each day, 30 buy nebulizers, including 10 parents who buy them for their kids.

Pharmacies in East Delhi reported 120 clients a day, 40 of whom purchased nebulizers, 13 of whom were children. This suggests a concerning trend in pediatric respiratory issues. With an average of 150 consumers, 50 of whom purchase nebulizers and 17 of whom are youngsters, North Delhi is in an even worse predicament. Of the 90 clients who were counted each day in Central Delhi, 27 bought nebulizers, including nine for youngsters

"As parents fight to shield their kids from the harmful health impacts of air pollution, this study reveals concerning patterns, such as a sharp increase in the demand for nebulizers, inhalers, and respiratory drugs. Through the voices of families, medical experts, and pharmacists, this effort seeks to draw attention to the urgent need for action to address air pollution as a critical health catastrophe," stated Dr. Mehak Segan, adviser at Warrior Moms & public health specialist.

The WHO estimates that 6.7 million premature deaths are caused each year by the combined impact of home and ambient air pollution. Experts have cautioned that poisonous air, which contains dangerous pollutants like carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, and ozone, damages not just the lungs but also several other organs, causing serious health problems for adults, children, and even unborn infants.

