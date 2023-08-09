Upcoming Ola e-scooter images leaked, CEO Bhavish Aggarwal demands apology; Check out

Confidential images depicting Ola Electric's soon-to-be-released e-scooters, scheduled for launch on August 15, have reportedly surfaced, leading CEO Bhavish Aggarwal to request an apology from the individual responsible for the leak. Aggarwal said that going forward, the Ola Electric company may not showcase their products to journalists before the official launch.

The confidential images of upcoming Ola Electric e-scooters, set to be launched on August 15, have allegedly been leaked, which has forced its CEO Bhavish Aggarwal demand an apology from the media person who leaked those images. In the future, the electric car manufacturer might not show off its goods to media before the formal debut, according to Aggarwal.

The pictures, which most likely depict the Ola S1X e-scooter, were taken during a Monday car media event that the firm organised, and according to Aggarwal, "content from this event was supposed to be embargoed and confidential."

Taking to Twitter, Ola Electric CEO wrote: “Auto media does their own credibility a massive disservice when they sneakily take photos at a confidential event. Breaks the trust the brand places in them. We work really hard to make great products and entertaining events for our customers and delight them."

Also Read | Ducati launches Diavel V4 in India; appoints Ranveer Singh as brand ambassador

“Unless it is clear who did this and an apology (which is unlikely), we will not have auto journalists being showcased our products before launch going forward," he added.

He further said, "Thankfully all about 15th August has not been leaked Really excited to share what we have in store with everyone!"

Also Read | Hyundai introduces Adventure Edition of Alcazar and Creta, prices start at Rs 15.17 lakh

According to reports, the business, which just debuted the S1 Air, plans to introduce the S1X, an electric scooter. Expected to start at less than Rs 1 lakh, it will be an entry-level model. Electric scooters S1, S1, and S1 Air are presently available to customers through Ola.

“Ola Community, mark your calendar. On 15th August, we’re celebrating Customer Day with the most electrifying event of the year - End ICE age Part 1. The doors of the FutureFactory will be open for you," Aggarwal tweeted last week.

Also Read | Mahindra Thar.e concept teased, global premiere on August 15