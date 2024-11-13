COSTECH and Easygo collaborate to set up 2,000 EV charging stations in Kerala

Kerala State Cooperative Institute of Information Technology Electronics and Communications (COSTECH) has partnered with Easygo Power Private Limited to establish 2,000 electric vehicle charging stations across the state.

Kerala State Cooperative Institute of Information Technology Electronics and Communications (COSTECH) and Easygo Power Private Limited have entered into a joint venture to set up 2,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across Kerala. The agreement was officially signed in the presence of Dr. D. Sajith Babu IAS, the State Cooperative Registrar, with Prof. E. Kunhiraman, Chairman of COSTECH, and Dr. V.P. Sajeven, Chairman of Easygo, signing the document at the event.

The goal of the project is to ensure comprehensive charging infrastructure across Kerala by 2030, extending from major cities to rural areas. This initiative aims to promote environmentally friendly transportation methods and reduce carbon emissions. Setting up these charging stations in urban centers, suburban areas, and rural regions will provide income and employment opportunities for small entrepreneurs and cooperative groups. Additionally, the innovative technology behind these charging facilities will encourage greater use of electric vehicles.

Easygo is manufacturing EV charging products in India, with the aim of becoming a leading institution in the country's electric vehicle charging services. They focus on advanced technology and safety, ensuring the highest standards in their offerings. Easygo has developed its own cloud management system and mobile app, allowing users to easily charge their vehicles and make payments.

Easygo has already set up heavy-duty superfast charging stations in several districts of Kerala, including Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, and Ernakulam. In addition to charging stations for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and cars, Easygo is also working on creating charging stations for heavy-duty vehicles such as buses and trucks.

The joint initiative between COSTECH and Easygo includes 24-hour operational charging stations, along with additional facilities such as coffee shops, internet cafes, and public information centers. This project aims to ensure top-notch service for customers. Studies show that the market for electric vehicles (EVs) is growing in India, especially in Kerala, which is further supported by the COSTECH-Easygo partnership. With projections estimating over 1 million electric vehicles on Kerala's roads by 2030, providing comprehensive charging infrastructure for these vehicles has become essential.

The charging stations in Kerala are being established per the central government's guidelines for electric vehicle charging infrastructure. As part of the COSTECH-Easygo initiative, technical assistance and bank loans will be provided to families, youth groups, hospitals, places of worship, IT parks, cooperative organizations, and those with a 500-square-foot space (either owned or leased) to set up charging stations.

