Diwali 2024: Mercedes, BMW, Audi and more luxury cars offer heavy discount; check price

This Diwali, grab amazing discounts on 10 luxury cars, including Audi, Mercedes, and BMW. Save up to 12 lakh rupees on your purchase.

Diwali 2024: Mercedes, BMW, Audi and more luxury cars offer heavy discount; check price
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Oct 26, 2024, 11:40 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 26, 2024, 11:40 AM IST

Auto Desk: Planning to buy a luxury car this Diwali? It's a fantastic opportunity! Get discounts of up to 12 lakh rupees on 10 luxury cars like Audi, Mercedes, and BMW. Due to the current slowdown in the car market, companies have introduced attractive Diwali 2024 offers. Big discounts are being offered to clear out existing inventory quickly. Find out which car offers how much discount...

Bumper Discounts on 10 Cars This Diwali

1. Mercedes-Benz GLC

Recently updated, this car offers discounts ranging from 3.5 to 5 lakh rupees. It competes with powerful cars like the Audi Q5 and BMW X3.

2. Audi Q3

With a stunning look and powerful features, the 2.0-liter turbo petrol engine Audi Q3 is one of Audi's premium SUVs. Enjoy a discount of up to 5 lakh rupees on this car this Diwali.

3. Audi Q5

Get a 5.5 lakh rupee discount on the Audi Q5. Its 2.0-liter turbo petrol engine makes it a powerful car. A long-standing market player, it competes with cars like the BMW X3 and Mercedes GLC.

4. Mercedes-Benz C 200

This car, with its excellent model and powerful performance features, utilizes 48V mild-hybrid technology. This Diwali, enjoy discounts of up to 7-9 lakh rupees.

5. BMW i4

The performance and stylish looks of BMW's electric car, the i4, are universally appealing. Purchase this car this Diwali and receive a discount of up to 8 lakh rupees. Several features make this car special.

6. Audi A4

The Audi A4, a premium sedan with a classic look and excellent features, is available with a 2.0-liter petrol engine. Get a discount of up to 8 lakh rupees on this car.

7. Audi Q8 e-tron

This Diwali, get a discount of up to 10 lakh rupees on Audi's premium electric SUV, the Audi Q8 e-tron. This car has two battery options. Some dealerships also have good offers on its standard model.

8. Audi A6

This Diwali, a 10 lakh rupee discount is available on the premium sedan Audi A6. This car competes with the likes of the BMW 5 Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

9. BMW X5

Known for its muscular design and sporty driving, the BMW X5 has a Diwali offer of 10 lakh rupees. This offer is applicable to the X-Line variant.

10. Kia EV6 AWD

If you buy the electric car Kia EV6 AWD this Diwali, you can get benefits of up to 12 lakh rupees. The car has advanced features like Level 2 ADAS and can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 5.2 seconds.

