Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 REVEALED! Launch on November 11; Check features, engine and more

The all-new 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire boasts a refreshed design, upgraded tech, and enhanced safety. Explore its new features, engine specs, and expected price. Launching on November 11th!

The fourth-generation Swift-based new Dzire from Maruti Suzuki has finally been unveiled for the Indian market. On November 11, the competing Hyundai Aura, Honda Amaze, and Tata Tigor pricing will be revealed. The sub-four-meter vehicle is now available for pre-booking for Rs. 11,000, and deliveries are anticipated to start soon after the debut.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Exterior

The 2024 Maruti Dzire's exterior features include machined alloy wheels, new LED headlights, a chrome bootlid insert, redesigned front and rear bumpers, a new grille with horizontal slats, and LED taillights with triangular inserts. The car drives on new 15-inch alloy wheels. Some fresh additions include a shark fin antenna and a boot lid spoiler.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Interior

The new Dzire's interior will have a 360-degree camera, automated climate control, rear air conditioning vents, a blind-spot monitor, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual-tone upholstery, and a redesigned three-spoke steering wheel. A segment-first electronic sunroof is also available. You see features like a new 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Arkamys surround sense, 360-degree camera, automatic AC, cruise control, electric sunroof, rear AC vents, rear armrest and Suzuki Connect.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Engine

The 1.2-liter, three-cylinder, Z-Series petrol engine that powers the next-generation Dzire is mated to a five-speed manual or AMT gearbox. 80 horsepower and 112 Nm are the rated power outputs. Additionally, a CNG version is available. LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+ are the four variations from which customers can select.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Safety features

Maruti claims that the fifth-generation Heartect platform serves as the foundation for the new Dzire. High tensile steel makes about 45% of the car's construction. Six airbags, an electronic stability program, hill hold aid, ABS with EBD, braking assist, a three-point seatbelt for every seat, and Isofix mounts are among the standard safety equipment. Additionally, a rear defogger is included as default.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Price

The outgoing Dzire is priced between Rs 6.56 lakh and Rs 9.39 lakh (ex-showroom). We expect the 2024 Dzire price to be from Rs 6.99 lakh to Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Latest Videos