    Mahindra Thar.e concept teased, global premiere on August 15

    Mahindra recently dropped the first teaser of the Thar.e concept, which is set to make its debut on August 15, 2023. Mahindra will reveal their future model concepts at a global event in South Africa. Read on to know more about the Thar.e concept.

    Mahindra Thar e concept teased global premiere on August 15 watch gcw
    First Published Aug 7, 2023, 6:06 PM IST

    The much anticipated Thar EV prototype will be unveiled by Indian automaker Mahindra on August 15 in South Africa. The organization, which will eventually go by the name Thar.e, released an official teaser online before to the world premiere.

    The firm added in the post's title, "The legend is reborn, with an electric vision," while releasing the brief teaser. Greetings from the future. However, the manufacturer has not yet provided many specifics regarding the car. Even in the brief video teaser, which did not give much away, there was some indication of what to anticipate from the electric Thar.

    The idea version appears to have a squircle-like LED light, Thar.e badging, full futuristic design, and cutting-edge technology, according to the teaser.

    Also Read | Ola S1X electric scooter to launch soon, likely to be priced under Rs 1 lakh: Report

    According to rumours, Mahindra would utilise a dual-motor system in the electrified avatar rather than a single one, which will provide more power and offer a respectable range. In addition to this, the EV will have a ladder frame and 44 capabilities. The brand has not yet made the power numbers public.

    Rumour has it that the concept version will have an unusual crab walk feature, which would enable the EV's wheels to swivel around at a nearly 45-degree angle, assisting it in moving sideways so that it can handle the tight parking spots on its own. Additionally, the corporation is probably going to adopt a monocoque structure, making it more rugged and resilient in the market. According to rumours, the electric car is still in the concept stage, but Mahindra may soon provide more specifics about its release date.

    Also Read | Mahindra XUV 300 facelift to get panoramic sunroof? Here's what you can expect

    Mahindra will display the Thar.e in concept form, thus throughout product development, its final version may change in terms of design and size.

    The Thar.E might enter the market after 2026, as the automaker plans to introduce 5 brand-new electric SUVs supported on the born electric platform. The XUV.e8, which will enter showrooms in December 2024, will be the first Born Electric launch, according to the launch schedule disclosed by Mahindra. The electric version of the 3-row XUV700 SUV, the XUV.e8, has been observed several times on Indian roads undergoing testing.

    Also Read | Meet 'Bijlee': Ola Electric introduces newest ‘paw-sitive’ addition to its company

    Last Updated Aug 7, 2023, 6:06 PM IST
