Ranbir Kapoor once talked about cheating on Deepika Padukone, revealed s*x secrets, and more

Deepika Padukone publicly revealed Ranbir Kapoor's infidelity; he later dated Katrina Kaif.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 4, 2024, 1:37 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 4, 2024, 1:37 PM IST

Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor captivates millions with his charm and personality. His personal life, including his relationships, is a frequent topic of fan interest.

article_image2

Ranbir Kapoor has had several relationships. While dating Deepika Padukone early in his career, rumors emerged of his infidelity with Katrina Kaif.

article_image3

When questioned about his infidelity, Ranbir admitted to cheating due to immaturity, inexperience, and temptation.

article_image4

Deepika publicly confirmed Ranbir's infidelity. He later dated Katrina Kaif, but their relationship also ended after several years, reportedly while living together.

article_image5

In an old interview, Ranbir and Deepika have become popular on the internet. During an interview, they were caught on tape answering rapid-fire questions about each other. During one portion of the interview, Ranbir was asked to name the one thing Deepika could not live without, and he replied, "Masala Dosa." He went on to claim that DP is hooked to South Indian food, such as masala dosa and sambhar chutney, and that she requires it every day.

article_image6

Ranbir Kapoor also addressed Deepika Padukone's rage, despite the latter's request not to. In the same vein, he recalled an episode in which Deepika was on the phone, ordering something, and he was continually aggravating her. Deepika became so furious that she destroyed her phone. Ranbir said that the actress never reveals her furious side to anyone. In his own words: "It's like uske andar ki kaali maa bahar aa gayi. I nearly p**d in my pants, seeing that side of her. So, she has a strong, angry side, but she doesn't expose that often."

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar breaks down, reveals fight with sister Namrata to Anurag Kashyap [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar breaks down, reveals fight with sister Namrata to Anurag Kashyap [WATCH]

Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya wedding: This would be couples FIRST post-wedding ritual ATG

Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya wedding: This would be couple's FIRST post-wedding ritual

Kerala pre-sale bookings 2024: Mohanlal's Malaikottai Vaaliban leads; Vijay's The GOAT takes second place anr

Kerala pre-sale bookings 2024: Mohanlal's Malaikottai Vaaliban leads; Vijay's The GOAT takes second place

Kantara actor Rishab Shetty to play Chhatrapati Shivaji in Sandeep Singh directorial ATG

'Kantara' actor Rishab Shetty to play Chhatrapati Shivaji in Sandeep Singh directorial

TV actress Shraddha Arya becomes mother to twin babies; welcomes boy and girl with husband Rahul Nagal ATG

TV actress Shraddha Arya becomes mother to twin babies; welcomes boy and girl with husband Rahul Nagal |WATCH

Recent Stories

Asianet News LIVETHON: "Seat belts saved us..." Former Chief Secy V Venu advocates for responsible driving anr

Asianet News LIVETHON: "Seat belts saved us..." Former Chief Secy V Venu advocates for responsible driving

Bigg Boss 18: Who is Bhavika Sharma? Actress behind Avinash Mishra's rumored romance; Read on NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Who is Bhavika Sharma? Actress behind Avinash Mishra's rumored romance; Read on

Fronx to Skoda Kylaq: Top 5 spacious cars for families under Rs 10 lakh gcw

Fronx to Skoda Kylaq: Top 5 spacious cars for families under Rs 10 lakh

Hema Malini to Zeenat Aman: 70s Bollywood Actresses' Beauty Secrets anr

Hema Malini to Zeenat Aman: 70s Bollywood Actresses' Beauty Secrets

Woman dies, son hospitalized after car-KSRTC bus collision in Kerala's Chadayamangalam dmn

Woman dies, son hospitalized after car-KSRTC bus collision in Kerala's Chadayamangalam

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon