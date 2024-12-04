Ranbir Kapoor once talked about cheating on Deepika Padukone, revealed s*x secrets, and more

Deepika Padukone publicly revealed Ranbir Kapoor's infidelity; he later dated Katrina Kaif.

Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor captivates millions with his charm and personality. His personal life, including his relationships, is a frequent topic of fan interest.

Ranbir Kapoor has had several relationships. While dating Deepika Padukone early in his career, rumors emerged of his infidelity with Katrina Kaif.

When questioned about his infidelity, Ranbir admitted to cheating due to immaturity, inexperience, and temptation.

Deepika publicly confirmed Ranbir's infidelity. He later dated Katrina Kaif, but their relationship also ended after several years, reportedly while living together.

In an old interview, Ranbir and Deepika have become popular on the internet. During an interview, they were caught on tape answering rapid-fire questions about each other. During one portion of the interview, Ranbir was asked to name the one thing Deepika could not live without, and he replied, "Masala Dosa." He went on to claim that DP is hooked to South Indian food, such as masala dosa and sambhar chutney, and that she requires it every day.

Ranbir Kapoor also addressed Deepika Padukone's rage, despite the latter's request not to. In the same vein, he recalled an episode in which Deepika was on the phone, ordering something, and he was continually aggravating her. Deepika became so furious that she destroyed her phone. Ranbir said that the actress never reveals her furious side to anyone. In his own words: "It's like uske andar ki kaali maa bahar aa gayi. I nearly p**d in my pants, seeing that side of her. So, she has a strong, angry side, but she doesn't expose that often."

Latest Videos