    Ducati launches Diavel V4 in India; appoints Ranveer Singh as brand ambassador

    Luxury motorcycle brand Ducati has launched its Diavel V4 motorcycle in India. The auto company has also announced bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as the brand ambassador for India. 
     

    Ducati launches Diavel V4 in India appoints Ranveer Singh as brand ambassador
    First Published Aug 8, 2023, 4:44 PM IST

    The luxury yet high-performance bike manufacturer Ducati announced the Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as their brand face in India. The actor will now advertise the company online, including on his official social media accounts. The company also gifted him the newly launched Diavel V4, which has been introduced at the starting price of Rs 25.91 lakh (ex-showroom).

    While confirming the news through an official press release, the company says Singh’s fans will be able to see him taking part in the company’s multiple experiential events including Bharat GP, MotoGP races in the Asia-Pacific region, World Ducati Week event, which is the biggest motorcycle festival globally that takes place at Italy’s at Misano.

    Know all about the Ducati Diavel V4 

    The 1,158cc, four-cylinder, liquid-cooled V4 Granturismo engine, which generates 168bhp and 126Nm of torque, is undoubtedly the new motorcycle's standout feature. A 6-speed gearbox with the Ducati fast shifter is connected to this. Through the whole rpm range, the engine delivers power linearly and with a tonne of torque.

    The bulky cruiser's monocoque chassis serves as its foundation. It employs a completely adjustable rear monoshock and a 50mm USD fully adjustable front suspension. The 17-inch alloy wheels of the Diavel V4 are wrapped with Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tyres.

    The Diavel V4 Omega sports integrated dynamic turning lights, multi-point LED rear lights, LED headlights, and DRLs that give it a distinctive appearance. A 20-liter fuel tank and 330mm twin disc brakes with Brembo Stylema monobloc callipers are also included on the machine.

    Turn-by-turn navigation, 3 power modes, 4 riding modes, the newest 6-axis IMU from Ducati, ABS cornering, Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, Ducati Power Launch, Cruise Control, and many more features are among the features of the 5-inch TFT with Bluetooth integration and the Ducati smartphone app.

    Last Updated Aug 8, 2023, 4:46 PM IST
