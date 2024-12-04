Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Fans banned from India practices after rude comments, body shaming & more in Adelaide

Fans will no longer be permitted at India's practice sessions during the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series against Australia, following inappropriate comments directed at players during a training session ahead of the second Test starting on Friday.

Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Dec 4, 2024, 1:17 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 4, 2024, 1:17 PM IST

Fans will no longer be permitted at India's practice sessions during the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series against Australia, following inappropriate comments directed at players during a training session ahead of the second Test starting on Friday.

The practice session was initially opened to fans on Tuesday, with a small crowd gathering to watch the Australian team. However, thousands turned up to watch the Indian team, as the stands at the Adelaide practice facility are located near the nets.

"It was complete chaos. During the Australian training session, not more than 70-odd people turned up but during India's session, 3000 came. No one expected so many fans to turn up," a senior BCCI official was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

"There was another fans' day in Sydney (ahead of the fifth Test) which stands cancelled as players were very disturbed by the rude and insensitive comments that were passed (here)," he added.

According to an eyewitness, fans pressured players like Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant to hit sixes and made disrespectful remarks about another player's fitness.

"Virat (Kohli) and Shubman Gill could have been mobbed because of so many people. Some were doing Facebook live with friends and talking loudly just as the batter took stance," he said.

"One supporter continuously urged a player to say 'hi' to him in Gujarati. Another particular cricketer was body-shamed."

The second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be a day-night match in Adelaide, followed by games in Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney.

