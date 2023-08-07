Hyundai introduces Adventure Edition of Alcazar and Creta, prices start at Rs 15.17 lakh

Hyundai has launched the Creta and Alcazar Adventure editions at Rs 15.17 lakh and Rs 19.04 lakh (ex-showroom, India), respectively. The Creta Adventure edition is available only with a petrol engine, while on the Alcazar, it is available with petrol and diesel engines.

Ever since Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) launched the feature-loaded Creta and Alcazar in the Indian market, it has received a positive response from customers. After observing the beneficial effects on the market, the company introduced an adventure edition of both SUVs on Monday, providing consumers more options to select from among the most popular SUVs.

According to the company's official information, the themed SUVs will have a brand-new black interior with light sage green accents and a special adventure edition seating arrangement that resembles a mountain range.

Each of the two SUVs in the adventure edition has 21 special features. Black painted alloy wheels, a dashcam with dual cameras, rugged door cladding, 3D designer adventure mats, adventure emblem on the fender, sporty metal pedals, black front and rear skid plates, black side sills, black roof rails with shark-fin antennas, black fog lamp garnish (Alcazar), black ORVM, body-colored door handle, black tailgate garnish (Alcazar) and black painted alloy wheels are among the features on the list.

Hyundai's new Adventure Edition vehicles have an interior design that is entirely black, Sage Green accents, new seat upholstery, a dashcam with two cameras, Adventure-specific mats, and metal pedals.

There are six color options for the Creta Adventure Edition, of which Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Grey, and Ranger Khaki are monochromatic paint schemes. Atlas White and Ranger Khaki are dual-tone paint schemes that each have an Abyss Black roof.

The Alcazar Adventure Edition is available in three dual-tone colors, Atlas White, Ranger Khaki, and Titan Grey, all with an Abyss Black roof, as well as four monochromatic colors, including Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Grey, and Ranger Khaki.

The starting pricing for the Creta adventure model is Rs 15.17 lakh. While the starting price for an Alcazar starts at 19.3 lakh and increases to 21.23 lakh for the top model. It should be noted that both of the costs are ex-showroom and may change based on the city or state.