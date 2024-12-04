Hema Malini to Zeenat Aman: 70s Bollywood Actresses' Beauty Secrets

Entertainment
The actresses who ruled Bollywood in the 70s may be over 60 years old today, but their charm, fitness, and beauty remain intact.
The heroines of the 70s compete with today's actresses in beauty. Let's know the fitness secrets of Rekha to Hema Malini.
76-year-old Hema Malini is one of the top actresses of the 70s. Hema has maintained her figure even at this age. She keeps herself fit with yoga and exercise.
The most glamorous actress of the 70s, Zeenat Aman, is 73. Her glamour has not diminished yet. She is still slim and trim like before. She also keeps herself young by doing yoga.
70-year-old Rekha's figure still looks amazing. Rekha does yoga daily to keep herself fit. Rekha outweighs today's heroines in terms of beauty.
62-year-old Poonam Dhillon's charm has not diminished yet. Poonam, who was loved by everyone with her killer looks in the 70s, keeps herself fit by doing yoga.
70s heroine Dimple Kapadia is 67 years old, but her charm still looks like 35 years old. Dimple keeps herself fit with yoga and workouts.
66-year-old Neetu Singh has also kept herself completely fit at this age. The secret of Neetu's youthful appearance lies in her regular exercise and walking.
Sharmila Tagore is 79 years old and even at this age, she competes with her daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor in beauty. Sharmila maintains her fitness with yoga.
