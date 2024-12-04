Woman dies, son hospitalized after car-KSRTC bus collision in Kerala's Chadayamangalam

A car-KSRTC bus collision on MC Road in Chadayamangalam killed a housewife and seriously injured her son, who was driving the car.

Chadayamangalam: A tragic accident on MC Road in Chadayamangalam claimed the life of a housewife and left her son seriously injured. The incident occurred on Wednesday morning near the Ilavakode Block Office, located between Chadayamangalam and Adoor.

Syamala Kumari, a resident of Vellampaara in Kollam's Nilamel, died in the crash, which involved a car and a KSRTC bus. The bus, a fast passenger from the Kottarakkara depot, was traveling from Chadayamangalam to Kottayam, while the car was headed in the opposite direction toward Chadayamangalam. Locals reported that both vehicles were traveling at high speeds at the time of the collision. The impact was so severe that the front of the car was completely destroyed.

The two occupants of the car were trapped in the wreckage, but locals managed to rescue them by cutting open the front of the vehicle. Both victims were rushed to Kadakkal Taluk Hospital in critical condition. Despite efforts to save her, Syamala Kumari succumbed to her injuries, while her son, who was driving the car, is currently undergoing treatment for serious injuries.

