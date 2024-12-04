Bengaluru police arrest college mate for Rs 15 lakh fraud linked to student's suicide

Bengaluru police arrested Digant for duping 19-year-old Priyanka of Rs 15 lakh worth of gold, leading to her suicide. Priyanka's death note revealed Digant promised a BMW in exchange for her gold but failed to return it, causing her mental anguish and depression.

Bengaluru police arrest college mate for Rs 15 lakh fraud linked to student's suicide vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 4, 2024, 1:25 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 4, 2024, 1:25 PM IST

In a shocking twist to a suicide case, Bengaluru police have arrested a young man, Digant, who was accused of duping a 19-year-old woman, Priyanka, of gold ornaments worth Rs 15 lakh. Priyanka, a first-year B.Com student at MES College, took her own life after enduring months of mental harassment from Digant, who had promised her a luxurious BMW car in return for investing her gold.

Priyanka's family and friends were left heartbroken when they discovered that she had ended her life, hanging herself in her house. The investigation into her death took a significant turn when her family found a death note detailing the cause of her distress. In the note, Priyanka made it clear that Digant was responsible for her suicide.

Bengaluru: 19-year-old female student commits suicide after being cheated of Rs 15 lakh by college mate

According to Priyanka’s death note, Digant had promised to double her money and give her a BMW, leading Priyanka to give him the gold ornaments from her home without informing her family. However, after taking the gold worth Rs 15 lakh, Digant did not return it to her, nor did he provide the money he had promised. 

Priyanka repeatedly asked Digant to return her gold, but he ignored her pleas. This led to growing anxiety and fear in Priyanka, who was terrified that her family would find out she had given away the valuable ornaments. As Digant continued to torment her mentally and spoke ill of her to others, Priyanka sank into depression.

Bengaluru police arrest Gujarat based criminals for defrauding Meesho of Rs 5.5 crore

The tragic incident unfolded when Priyanka's family found her body, with her mobile phone still in her pocket. During the post-mortem examination, Priyanka’s uncle, Yathiraj, found the death note hidden in the pouch of her mobile phone. In the note, Priyanka expressed how Digant had caused her immense mental anguish and led her to take such a drastic step.

Digant, who was initially on the run, has now been arrested by the Bengaluru police based on the contents of the death note. He has been charged with mental harassment and theft, as Priyanka’s family accuses him of exploiting her trust for his benefit.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru Airport road metro to be completed by June 2026, says BMRCL vkp

Bengaluru Airport road metro to be completed by June 2026, says BMRCL

Mangaluru International Airport receives bomb threat in Rameshwaram cafe blast style vkp

Mangaluru International Airport receives bomb threat in Rameshwaram cafe blast style

NHAI to construct full scale service road on Bengaluru Mysuru expressway vkp

NHAI to construct full-scale service road on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway

Cyclone Fengal rains wreak havoc in Bengaluru; BBMP's 'no complaints received' response sparks outrage vkp

Cyclone Fengal rains wreak havoc in Bengaluru; BBMP's 'no complaints received' response sparks outrage

Bengaluru: 19-year-old female student commits suicide after being cheated of Rs 15 lakh by college mate vkp

Bengaluru: 19-year-old female student commits suicide after being cheated of Rs 15 lakh by college mate

Recent Stories

Asianet News LIVETHON: "Seat belts saved us..." Former Chief Secy V Venu advocates for responsible driving anr

Asianet News LIVETHON: "Seat belts saved us..." Former Chief Secy V Venu advocates for responsible driving

Bigg Boss 18: Who is Bhavika Sharma? Actress behind Avinash Mishra's rumored romance; Read on NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Who is Bhavika Sharma? Actress behind Avinash Mishra's rumored romance; Read on

Fronx to Skoda Kylaq: Top 5 spacious cars for families under Rs 10 lakh gcw

Fronx to Skoda Kylaq: Top 5 spacious cars for families under Rs 10 lakh

Ranbir Kapoor once talked about cheating on Deepika Padukone, revealed s*x secrets, and more RBA

Ranbir Kapoor once talked about cheating on Deepika Padukone, revealed s*x secrets, and more

Hema Malini to Zeenat Aman: 70s Bollywood Actresses' Beauty Secrets anr

Hema Malini to Zeenat Aman: 70s Bollywood Actresses' Beauty Secrets

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon