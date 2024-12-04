Bengaluru police arrest college mate for Rs 15 lakh fraud linked to student's suicide

Bengaluru police arrested Digant for duping 19-year-old Priyanka of Rs 15 lakh worth of gold, leading to her suicide. Priyanka's death note revealed Digant promised a BMW in exchange for her gold but failed to return it, causing her mental anguish and depression.

In a shocking twist to a suicide case, Bengaluru police have arrested a young man, Digant, who was accused of duping a 19-year-old woman, Priyanka, of gold ornaments worth Rs 15 lakh. Priyanka, a first-year B.Com student at MES College, took her own life after enduring months of mental harassment from Digant, who had promised her a luxurious BMW car in return for investing her gold.

Priyanka's family and friends were left heartbroken when they discovered that she had ended her life, hanging herself in her house. The investigation into her death took a significant turn when her family found a death note detailing the cause of her distress. In the note, Priyanka made it clear that Digant was responsible for her suicide.



According to Priyanka’s death note, Digant had promised to double her money and give her a BMW, leading Priyanka to give him the gold ornaments from her home without informing her family. However, after taking the gold worth Rs 15 lakh, Digant did not return it to her, nor did he provide the money he had promised.

Priyanka repeatedly asked Digant to return her gold, but he ignored her pleas. This led to growing anxiety and fear in Priyanka, who was terrified that her family would find out she had given away the valuable ornaments. As Digant continued to torment her mentally and spoke ill of her to others, Priyanka sank into depression.



The tragic incident unfolded when Priyanka's family found her body, with her mobile phone still in her pocket. During the post-mortem examination, Priyanka’s uncle, Yathiraj, found the death note hidden in the pouch of her mobile phone. In the note, Priyanka expressed how Digant had caused her immense mental anguish and led her to take such a drastic step.

Digant, who was initially on the run, has now been arrested by the Bengaluru police based on the contents of the death note. He has been charged with mental harassment and theft, as Priyanka’s family accuses him of exploiting her trust for his benefit.

