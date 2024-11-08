Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru

Climaveneta Climate Technologies, a Mitsubishi Electric subsidiary, plans to invest over Rs 400 crore to expand its Narasapur plant, bolstering India's cooling technology sector. With growing demand from data centres and e-commerce, the company aims to double its intake and create 500 new jobs.

Climaveneta Climate Technologies, a subsidiary of Japanese conglomerate Mitsubishi Electric, has unveiled plans to invest over Rs 400 crore in its Narasapur facility, approximately 50 km from Bengaluru. This investment aims to upgrade the company's existing 2.5 lakh sq ft manufacturing plant in Kolar district, enhancing production capacity to meet the rising demand in India's cooling technology sector.

Climaveneta, known for its high-efficiency cooling solutions, precision cooling systems, and data centre-focused cooling technology, has recorded a robust order book of over Rs 500 crore. The company aims to double its annual intake over the next five years as it looks to tap into the country’s rapid digitization and e-commerce growth, which are driving demand for advanced data centres and reliable cooling systems.



Bengaluru’s Skydeck to be relocated to Kanakapura road? Read on

"India's accelerating shift towards digital infrastructure, the rise of e-commerce, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence require a resilient data centre framework. Reliable cooling is critical to avoid equipment failures in these data centres," stated Anil Dev, Chief Executive Officer of Climaveneta Climate Technologies, India.

Bengaluru’s skilled workforce and thriving industrial landscape make it an ideal hub for the company’s growth, according to Dev. The expanded facility is expected to create around 500 new jobs, bringing the total workforce to approximately 600 employees over the next five years. Currently, the plant employs 300 people, with plans to add staff as production ramps up.

Beyond data centre cooling, the Narasapur plant also manufactures central air conditioning units catering to both domestic and international markets. The company’s product range includes various advanced HVAC systems such as screw chillers, magnetic levitation chillers, scroll chillers, conventional centrifugal chillers, high-precision AC units, and heat pumps, positioning it as a key player in both residential and industrial cooling solutions.



Bengaluru: BBMP restricts JC Road traffic for white-topping; alternative routes advised

"We are committed to introducing efficient technologies to the Indian market, with a focus on sustainable and environmentally friendly practices," Dev added, underscoring the company's dedication to ethical growth and energy efficiency.

With the planned investment, Climaveneta Climate Technologies aims to strengthen its position as a leader in India’s evolving cooling technology landscape, capitalizing on the country’s growing need for reliable and sustainable cooling systems.

Latest Videos