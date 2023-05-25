Tata Altroz iCNG vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG: Comparing fuel efficiency, price, other details

Tata Altroz iCNG vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG: Tata Altroz iCNG, which comes with India's first twin-cylinder CNG technology, is available in six variants. On the other hand, Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG has two variants. Take a look at the comparison.

The Tata Altroz iCNG premium hatchback was introduced by Tata Motors in India, and it is in direct competition with the Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG. As a result, here is a brief comparison of these two high-end CNG hatchbacks.

Engine:

The Tata Altroz's 1.2-liter, naturally-aspirated engine produces 72.5 horsepower and 103 nm of torque while the vehicle is in CNG mode. However, this engine can generate a maximum of 113Nm of peak torque and 85bhp in petrol mode.

Comparatively speaking, the 1.2-liter, normally aspirated, CNG-compatible engine is also found in the Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG. However, this engine generates 88.5bhp of power and 113Nm of torque in petrol mode, compared to this engine's somewhat better 76.4bhp of power and less torque at 98.5Nm in CNG mode.

Dimensions of the car:

The Tata Altroz has dimensions of 3,990mm in length, 1,755mm in width, 1,523mm in height, and a 2,501mm wheelbase. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno, in contrast, has a wheelbase that is 10 millimetres longer but is 20 millimetres shorter in width and height.

Fuel efficiency:

Given that the Tata Tigor iCNG's fuel economy is rated at 26.49 km/kg, it is anticipated that the Tata Altroz CNG will be somewhat less fuel efficient than the Baleno S-CNG. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG, in contrast, has a fuel economy rating of 30.61 km/kg.

Boot space:

The Tata Altroz base model features a bigger boot with a 345-liter capacity. In contrast, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno's boot has a capacity of 318 litres, which is 27 litres less.

Price and variants:

Six variations of the recently released Tata Altroz iCNG are available. The base 'XE' model of the Altroz iCNG costs Rs 7.55 lakh (ex-showroom), while the top-spec XZ+ O (S) variant costs Rs 10.55 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki, in contrast, provides the Baleno S-CNG in two mid-spec trim levels: Zeta and Delta. These models are priced at Rs. 8.35 lakh and Rs. 9.28 lakh, respectively, ex-showroom.

