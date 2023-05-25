Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tata Altroz iCNG vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG: Comparing fuel efficiency, price, other details

    Tata Altroz iCNG vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG: Tata Altroz iCNG, which comes with India's first twin-cylinder CNG technology, is available in six variants. On the other hand, Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG has two variants. Take a look at the comparison.

    Tata Altroz iCNG vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno S CNG Comparing fuel efficiency engine price other details gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 25, 2023, 2:22 PM IST

    The Tata Altroz iCNG premium hatchback was introduced by Tata Motors in India, and it is in direct competition with the Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG. As a result, here is a brief comparison of these two high-end CNG hatchbacks.

    Engine: 

    The Tata Altroz's 1.2-liter, naturally-aspirated engine produces 72.5 horsepower and 103 nm of torque while the vehicle is in CNG mode. However, this engine can generate a maximum of 113Nm of peak torque and 85bhp in petrol mode.

    Comparatively speaking, the 1.2-liter, normally aspirated, CNG-compatible engine is also found in the Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG. However, this engine generates 88.5bhp of power and 113Nm of torque in petrol mode, compared to this engine's somewhat better 76.4bhp of power and less torque at 98.5Nm in CNG mode.

    Also Read | Hyundai Exter SUV to launch on July 10; Here's what you can expect

    Dimensions of the car: 

    The Tata Altroz has dimensions of 3,990mm in length, 1,755mm in width, 1,523mm in height, and a 2,501mm wheelbase. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno, in contrast, has a wheelbase that is 10 millimetres longer but is 20 millimetres shorter in width and height.

    Fuel efficiency: 

    Given that the Tata Tigor iCNG's fuel economy is rated at 26.49 km/kg, it is anticipated that the Tata Altroz CNG will be somewhat less fuel efficient than the Baleno S-CNG. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG, in contrast, has a fuel economy rating of 30.61 km/kg.

    Also Read | Tesla to confirm new factory location by 2023 end; will Elon Musk choose India?

    Boot space: 

    The Tata Altroz base model features a bigger boot with a 345-liter capacity. In contrast, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno's boot has a capacity of 318 litres, which is 27 litres less.

    Price and variants: 

    Six variations of the recently released Tata Altroz iCNG are available. The base 'XE' model of the Altroz iCNG costs Rs 7.55 lakh (ex-showroom), while the top-spec XZ+ O (S) variant costs Rs 10.55 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Maruti Suzuki, in contrast, provides the Baleno S-CNG in two mid-spec trim levels: Zeta and Delta. These models are priced at Rs. 8.35 lakh and Rs. 9.28 lakh, respectively, ex-showroom.

    Also Read | Maruti Suzuki Jimny to launch on June 7, mileage numbers revealed

    Last Updated May 25, 2023, 2:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hyundai Exter SUV to launch on July 10 design engine features Here is what you can expect gcw

    Hyundai Exter SUV to launch on July 10; Here's what you can expect

    Tesla to confirm new factory location by 2023 end will Elon Musk choose India gcw

    Tesla to confirm new factory location by 2023 end; will Elon Musk choose India?

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny to launch on June 7 mileage numbers revealed check other details gcw

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny to launch on June 7, mileage numbers revealed

    Why you should buy the new Tata Altroz iCNG price starts at Rs 7 55 Lakh gcw

    Why you should buy the new Tata Altroz iCNG?

    The Drive EP09: Top 5 auto companies that own iconic car brands watch snt

    The Drive EP09: Top 5 auto companies that own iconic car brands (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Ultimate call on Asia Cup venue to be taken after IPL 2023 final: BCCI secretary Jay Shah snt

    Ultimate call on Asia Cup venue to be taken after IPL 2023 final: BCCI secretary Jay Shah

    Parliament Quiz: How well do you India's temple of democracy?

    Parliament Quiz: How well do you know India's temple of democracy?

    football Champions League: Lautaro Martinez sends Man City warning as Inter Milan clinch Coppa Italia snt

    Champions League: Lautaro Martinez sends Man City warning as Inter clinch Coppa Italia

    Andhra girl inflicts burn wounds on classmate in Kerala college anr

    Andhra girl inflicts burn wounds on classmate in Kerala college

    Nitesh Pandey death: Rupali Ganguly gives insight into her bonding with Anupamaa co-star vma

    Nitesh Pandey death: Rupali Ganguly gives insight into her bonding with Anupamaa co-star

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon