Tamil actor Mansoor Ali Khan's son arrested by Chennai cops in drug trafficking case

Actor Mansoor Ali Khan's son, Ali Khan Tughlaq, has been arrested for allegedly selling and consuming drugs. Police confirmed his involvement through medical tests.

The controversial actor, Mansoor Ali Khan, has been in the spotlight for his outspoken nature. He ventured into politics and even directed a film starring his son, Ali Khan Tughlaq, in 2019.

However, the investigations revealed online sales of marijuana, magic mushrooms, and methamphetamine across multiple cities, including Chennai.

The evidence suggests Ali Khan purchased drugs online through Karthikeyan, consumed them, and resold them at higher prices. After a two-day interrogation, police confirmed the sale of magic mushrooms and methamphetamine by Ali Khan Tughlaq and his associates. Medical tests confirmed drug use, leading to their arrest and imprisonment.

