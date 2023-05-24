Tesla to confirm new factory location by 2023 end; will Elon Musk choose India?

Tesla is gearing up to announce the location of its new factory by the end of this year. When asked if Elon Musk finds India 'interesting', he said, 'absolutely'.

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Tuesday the automaker would probably pick a location for a new factory by the end of this year. When Musk was asked at an event if India was interesting, he said, "Absolutely". His enthusiasm for India coupled with Tesla's recent interactions with the Indian government hint at a new EV.

Earlier, Tesla announced that it would open a gigafactory in Mexico as the world's most valuable automaker pushes to expand its global output.

The creation of a Tesla factory in India has enormous potential for the nation's renewable energy and automotive industries. It's expected to usher in a new age of technical development and provide a huge number of work possibilities for people with all different levels of expertise.

The Indian government has long been advocating for sustainable transportation, and Tesla’s entry into the market is a significant step toward achieving this goal. India can significantly advance its efforts to reduce its carbon footprint and make the transition to a brighter and cleaner future thanks to Tesla's cutting-edge electric vehicle solutions.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had earlier told Tesla that if it chooses to produce EVs in India rather than importing them from China, the firm will be welcomed. The offer had already been rejected at that point by Musk, who stated that "Tesla will not put a manufacturing plant in any location where we are not allowed to first sell and service cars."

Elon Musk also spoke about Tesla's manufacturing ambitions as well as the possibility of establishing a university that would control a sizeable percentage of his voting rights on the Tesla board.

