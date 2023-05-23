Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny to launch on June 7, mileage numbers revealed

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny will finally be launched on June 7. Maruti Suzuki also claims that they have already garnered over 30,000 pre-booking for the Jimny. 
     

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny to launch on June 7 mileage numbers revealed check other details gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 23, 2023, 3:24 PM IST

    Maruti Suzuki, one of India’s leading automobile manufacturers, is all set to launch its highly anticipated Jimny SUV in the country on June 7. Since making its debut at the Auto Expo earlier this year, the Jimny has created quite a stir among both auto and off-road aficionados.

    More information regarding the Jimny is being released as the launch date draws nearer. The much-anticipated Jimny mileage data have been made public by the company. A 1.5-liter K15B petrol engine producing 103 horsepower and 134.2 Nm of torque powers the SUV. A 5-speed manual gearbox or a 4-speed torque converter automatic gearbox will be options for the Jimny.

    Also Read | Why you should buy the new Tata Altroz iCNG?

    Maruti Suzuki advertises a fuel economy of 16.94 kilometres per litre for the manual version and 16.39 kilometres per litre for the automatic version. These numbers show that the Jimny achieves an appealing mix between performance and fuel economy, making it a popular choice for buyers.

    A lifestyle off-roader, the Jimny will compete in this expanding market against well-known models like the Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha. With approximately 30,000 bookings for the SUV as of this writing, Maruti Suzuki has reported an incredible amount of interest in the SUV.

    Also Read | Hyundai Exter SUV safety features revealed ahead of India launch

    Zeta and Alpha trim levels for the SUV have been further confirmed by Maruti Suzuki. Although all trims provide a wide range of features and abilities, buyers have been more interested in the top-spec Alpha trim.

    Potential customers' interest in the Jimny has been piqued by its aesthetically attractive colour selections. The most popular colour options for the SUV, according to dealerships, are Bluish Black, Kinetic Yellow, and Pearl Arctic White. According to reports, the Jimny waiting period might be up to six months for manual models and up to eight months for automatic variants.

    Also Read | Honda Elevate to miss out on panoramic sunroof, global premiere on June 6

    Last Updated May 23, 2023, 3:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Why you should buy the new Tata Altroz iCNG price starts at Rs 7 55 Lakh gcw

    Why you should buy the new Tata Altroz iCNG?

    The Drive EP09: Top 5 auto companies that own iconic car brands watch snt

    The Drive EP09: Top 5 auto companies that own iconic car brands (WATCH)

    Want to increase your car's mileage? Take care of these things

    Want to increase your car's mileage? Here are some tips for you

    Hyundai Exter SUV safety features revealed ahead of India launch gcw

    Hyundai Exter SUV safety features revealed ahead of India launch

    Honda Elevate mid size SUV to miss out on panoramic sunroof global premiere on June 6 gcw

    Honda Elevate to miss out on panoramic sunroof, global premiere on June 6

    Recent Stories

    Kim Kardashian finally breaks silence on her 'relationship' with ex-husband Kanye West; here's what she said vma

    Kim Kardashian finally breaks silence on her 'relationship' with ex-husband Kanye West; here's what she said

    Haj 2023: First flight from Kerala to take off on June 4; Special flights to operate from Kozhikode, Kannur anr

    Haj 2023: First flight from Kerala to take off on June 4; Special flights to operate from Kozhikode, Kannur

    IPL 2023 playoffs Qualifier 1, GT vs CSK, Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings: What does it take to hate MS Dhoni? Hardik Pandya reveals (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023 playoffs: What does it take to hate MS Dhoni? Hardik Pandya reveals (WATCH)

    PM Modi receives traditional welcome at Sydney Qudos Bank Arena watch gcw

    PM Modi receives 'traditional welcome' at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena | WATCH

    PM Modi in Australia: Highlights of speech at Diaspora event in Sydney

    PM Modi speaks to Diaspora in Australia: Highlights of mega Sydney speech - WATCH

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon