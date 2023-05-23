Maruti Suzuki Jimny to launch on June 7, mileage numbers revealed

Maruti Suzuki Jimny will finally be launched on June 7. Maruti Suzuki also claims that they have already garnered over 30,000 pre-booking for the Jimny.

Maruti Suzuki, one of India’s leading automobile manufacturers, is all set to launch its highly anticipated Jimny SUV in the country on June 7. Since making its debut at the Auto Expo earlier this year, the Jimny has created quite a stir among both auto and off-road aficionados.

More information regarding the Jimny is being released as the launch date draws nearer. The much-anticipated Jimny mileage data have been made public by the company. A 1.5-liter K15B petrol engine producing 103 horsepower and 134.2 Nm of torque powers the SUV. A 5-speed manual gearbox or a 4-speed torque converter automatic gearbox will be options for the Jimny.

Maruti Suzuki advertises a fuel economy of 16.94 kilometres per litre for the manual version and 16.39 kilometres per litre for the automatic version. These numbers show that the Jimny achieves an appealing mix between performance and fuel economy, making it a popular choice for buyers.

A lifestyle off-roader, the Jimny will compete in this expanding market against well-known models like the Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha. With approximately 30,000 bookings for the SUV as of this writing, Maruti Suzuki has reported an incredible amount of interest in the SUV.

Zeta and Alpha trim levels for the SUV have been further confirmed by Maruti Suzuki. Although all trims provide a wide range of features and abilities, buyers have been more interested in the top-spec Alpha trim.

Potential customers' interest in the Jimny has been piqued by its aesthetically attractive colour selections. The most popular colour options for the SUV, according to dealerships, are Bluish Black, Kinetic Yellow, and Pearl Arctic White. According to reports, the Jimny waiting period might be up to six months for manual models and up to eight months for automatic variants.

