Hyundai Exter SUV to launch on July 10; Here's what you can expect

The new Hyundai Exter is the first micro-SUV from the Korean automaker and it will compete against the likes of Tata Punch, Citroen C3 and Maruti Suzuki Fronx.

Hyundai Exter SUV will be launched in India on July 10. The newest Hyundai Exter, the company's smallest SUV, is currently accepting reservations. Prior to its debut, the Korean manufacturers have nearly completely disclosed the new SUV, and prospective purchasers are eager to learn how much the forthcoming, feature-rich vehicle will cost. The new Hyundai Exter, which will compete with models like the Tata Punch, Citroen C3, and Maruti Suzuki Fronx, is the Korean automaker's first micro-SUV.

The Exter's striking Parametric Front Grille draws attention to this SUV's contemporary appearance. H-Signature LED DRLs, Projector Headlamps, and Sporty Skid Plate enhance the remarkable SUV design, and the distinctive Exter symbol on the front emphasises this SUV's personalised attractiveness.

Also Read | Tesla to confirm new factory location by 2023 end; will Elon Musk choose India?

Along with a floating roof design, the Hyundai Exter also has sporty bridge-style Roof Rails and a Parametric Design C-Pillar garnish, which together perfectly capture the SUV's young and contemporary appearance.

26 safety measures will be standard on Exter across all versions and as an option on the entry trims (E & S). ESC (Electronic Stability Control), VSM (Vehicle Stability Management), and HAC (Hill Assist Control) are examples of 1st in Segment features. Additional standard safety features on the Hyundai Exter include 3-Point Seat Belts and Seatbelt Reminders (all Seats), Keyless Entry, ABS with EBD, Rear Parking Sensors, ESS, Burglar Alarm, and many more.

Also Read | Maruti Suzuki Jimny to launch on June 7, mileage numbers revealed

The Hyundai Exter will be available from HMI in 5 trim levels: EX, S, SX, SX(O), and SX(O) Connect. 'Ranger Khaki' will be a new colour choice for the SUV as well. Three different powertrain options are available for the Hyundai Exter: a 1.2 litre Kappa petrol engine (E20 Fuel Ready) paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox (5MT), a 1.2 litre Bi-fuel Kappa petrol with CNG engine paired with a 5-speed manual transmission, and a Smart Auto AMT (Automated Manual gearbox).