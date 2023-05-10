Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny gets over 24,500 bookings ahead of official launch

    The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is one of the most eagerly-anticipated SUVs in India. According to media reports, the off-roader has garnered 24,500 bookings till now.

    Team Newsable
    First Published May 10, 2023, 4:34 PM IST

    Maruti Suzuki India is getting ready to release the five-door Jimny SUV after releasing the sub-4-meter Fronx small SUV.  With bookings already open, the Jimny has amassed over 24,500 orders, indicating the immense popularity and demand for the SUV.

    The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is one of the most eagerly-anticipated SUVs in India. After the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and the recently released Maruti Suzuki Fronx, it is currently the largest automaker in the nation's SUV lineup.

    The Jimny and Fronx models were both presented at the 2023 Auto Expo. The two SUVs, as well as the Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, XL6, and Grand Vitara, are offered at Maruti Nexa dealerships.

    Also Read | Kia Sonet Aurochs edition launched at Rs 11.85 lakh; 5 things to know before buying it

    By the end of this month or the beginning of the following, we anticipate the Maruti Suzuki Jimny to be introduced in India. The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is anticipated to cost between Rs. 11 and Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

    The Jimny's 1.5-liter K15B petrol engine, which produces 103 bhp of power and 134 Nm of torque, is a powerful one. Customers have a choice between a 4-speed torque converter automatic gearbox and a 5-speed manual gearbox. Suzuki's AllGrip Pro 4WD system, which includes a manual transfer case and a low-range transmission with settings like "2WD-high," "4WD-high," and "4WD-low," ensures great off-road prowess in the SUV's ladder-frame chassis-equipped vehicle.

    Also Read | Hyundai Exter officially revealed, bookings start at Rs 11,000; will compete against Tata Punch

    The top-of-the-line model has a variety of cutting-edge technologies, such as automatic LED headlights, a 9-inch touchscreen, the SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system, cruise control, and an Arkamys sound system. Six airbags, ESP with hill-hold assist, hill-descent control, a rearview camera, and ABS with EBD are among the other safety features included.

    Among the available color choices, Bluish Black, Kinetic Yellow, and Pearl Arctic White have emerged as the most sought-after options among buyers.

    Also Read | All-new Honda SUV named as Elevate; will compete against Creta, Seltos

    Last Updated May 10, 2023, 4:34 PM IST
