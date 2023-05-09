Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kia Sonet Aurochs edition launched at Rs 11.85 lakh; 5 things to know before buying it

    Kia has launched the Sonet Aurochs Edition at a starting price of Rs 11.85 lakh (ex-showroom). This new edition is based on the HTX trim level and is available with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and the 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engines. Here are things you should know before buying it.

    With the introduction of the Sonet Aurochs Edition (HTX AE), Kia Motors has once again upped the ante in the highly competitive small SUV category. This new model joins the Sonet's Tech-Line lineup and has a slew of distinctive stylistic aspects, giving consumers even more ways to stand out on the road.

    Here are key factors to keep in mind before booking the car: 

    Know the engine: The Sonet Aurochs Edition is powered by either a 1.0-liter turbo petrol engine or a 1.5-liter diesel engine. The petrol engine produces a remarkable 118 horsepower and 172 Nm of peak torque when combined with either a 6iMT or 7DCT gearbox. The diesel engine, on the other hand, produces 114 horsepower and 250 Nm when coupled to either a 6iMT or 6AT gearbox.

    Inside the car: The leatherette-wrapped D-cut steering wheel with the Sonet emblem, silver garnish on the AC vents, and a linked infotainment and cluster design will please drivers inside. Other luxury features include a leatherette-wrapped gear knob, premium headlining, leatherette-wrapped door armrests, and Beige and Black semi-leatherette seats with silver stitching.

    Exterior: The leatherette-wrapped D-cut steering wheel with the Sonet emblem, silver garnish on the AC vents, and a linked infotainment and cluster design will please drivers inside. Other luxury features include a leatherette-wrapped gear knob, premium headlining, leatherette-wrapped door armrests, and Beige and Black semi-leatherette seats with silver stitching. 

    The Sonet Aurochs Edition's side body cladding has also undergone a stunning change, giving it a more substantial and forceful look. The Sonet Aurochs Edition has an alluring appearance as well as R16 crystal-cut alloy wheels, tangerine centre wheel caps, and an electronic sunroof. 

    Colour options: There are four exquisite colours available in the Sonet Aurochs Edition: Gravity Grey, Aurora Black Pearl, Sparking Silver, and Glacier White Pearl. 

    Price options: The Sonet Aurochs Edition, which sits between the HTX and HTX+ models, adds a touch of luxury to the already remarkable portfolio. It is Rs 40,000 more expensive than the Sonet HTX, but it delivers outstanding value and is Rs 90,000 less expensive than the Sonet HTX+ model.

