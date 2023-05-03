All-new Honda SUV named as Elevate; will compete against Creta, Seltos

Honda has announced the ‘Elevate’ moniker for its upcoming midsize SUV in India, thus confirming our earlier report. The new Honda Elevate will make its global debut in India on June 6.

Honda Cars India has given the moniker 'Elevate' to its impending all-new SUV, which will make its global debut in the nation next month. According to the firm, India will be the first market to receive the SUV, which will compete directly with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. The mid-sized SUV Honda Elevate has been created as a new worldwide model in Honda's lineup.

The SUV will make its global premiere in June, with bookings set to begin at the same time or a few days later in India. However, it will go on sale in and around August 2023 with the price announcement taking place at the same time and deliveries commencing shortly.

The Elevate is expected to make its premiere on June 6 in New Delhi. According to reports, it will have extensive localisation in order to attain competitive pricing. Unlike the BR-V, which was a hybrid of SUV and MPV, the City platform has been given true SUV treatment.

The Honda Elevate SUV is expected to have a 1.5L petrol engine, with no diesel or hybrid powertrain options for consumers. It is expected to be between 4.2 and 4.3 metres long, with a segment-leading wheelbase. A 6-speed manual gearbox and a CVT automatic gearbox are possible gearbox options.

Though details are scarce regarding the interior and features, but it is learnt that the Honda Elevate will be equipped with a free-standing 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The City sedan's upholstery and features would be shared.

The all-new Honda Elevate is projected to start at Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom), with the top-of-the-line model costing as much as Rs 19 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market.

