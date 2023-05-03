Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    All-new Honda SUV named as Elevate; will compete against Creta, Seltos

    Honda has announced the ‘Elevate’ moniker for its upcoming midsize SUV in India, thus confirming our earlier report. The new Honda Elevate will make its global debut in India on June 6.

    All new Honda SUV named as Elevate will debut on June 6 will compete against Creta Seltos gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 3, 2023, 4:46 PM IST

    Honda Cars India has given the moniker 'Elevate' to its impending all-new SUV, which will make its global debut in the nation next month. According to the firm, India will be the first market to receive the SUV, which will compete directly with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. The mid-sized SUV Honda Elevate has been created as a new worldwide model in Honda's lineup.

    The SUV will make its global premiere in June, with bookings set to begin at the same time or a few days later in India. However, it will go on sale in and around August 2023 with the price announcement taking place at the same time and deliveries commencing shortly.

    Also Read | 7 things you should know about new Citroen C3 Aircross SUV

    The Elevate is expected to make its premiere on June 6 in New Delhi. According to reports, it will have extensive localisation in order to attain competitive pricing. Unlike the BR-V, which was a hybrid of SUV and MPV, the City platform has been given true SUV treatment.

    The Honda Elevate SUV is expected to have a 1.5L petrol engine, with no diesel or hybrid powertrain options for consumers. It is expected to be between 4.2 and 4.3 metres long, with a segment-leading wheelbase. A 6-speed manual gearbox and a CVT automatic gearbox are possible gearbox options.

    Also Read | Range Rover Sport SV to be unveiled on May 31, teaser video out | WATCH

    Though details are scarce regarding the interior and features, but it is learnt that the Honda Elevate will be equipped with a free-standing 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The City sedan's upholstery and features would be shared.

    The all-new Honda Elevate is projected to start at Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom), with the top-of-the-line model costing as much as Rs 19 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market.

    Also Read | MG Comet EV launched in India at Rs 7.98 lakh; Check out specifications, price, other details

    Last Updated May 3, 2023, 4:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Renault Kiger RXT O trim gets new features priced at Rs 7 99 lakh Check details gcw

    Renault Kiger RXT (O) trim gets new features, priced at Rs 7.99 lakh; Check details

    MG Comet EV vs Tata Tiago EV Comparing features price battery and more gcw

    MG Comet EV vs Tata Tiago EV: Comparing features, price, battery and more

    7 things you should know about new Citroen C3 Aircross SUV India launch in late 2023 gcw

    7 things you should know about new Citroen C3 Aircross SUV

    MG Comet EV launched in India at Rs 7 98 lakh Check out specifications price other details gcw

    MG Comet EV launched in India at Rs 7.98 lakh; Check out specifications, price, other details

    Range Rover Sport SV to be unveiled on May 31 teaser video out watch gcw

    Range Rover Sport SV to be unveiled on May 31, teaser video out | WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Katrina Kaif's rare public appearances post-wedding with Vicky Kaushal have Salman Khan connection? vma

    Katrina Kaif's rare public appearances post-wedding with Vicky Kaushal have Salman Khan connection?

    What is the link between asthma and lung cancer? Understanding the connection RBA

    What is the link between asthma and lung cancer? Understanding the connection

    Kerala CM writes to Union Railway Minister requesting halts at Tirur and Thiruvalla for Vande Bharat Express anr

    Kerala CM writes to Union Railway Minister requesting halts at Tirur and Thiruvalla for Vande Bharat Express

    Amrapali Dubey HOT video Bhojpuri actress Nirahua bedroom song Oka Boka Tin Tadoka goes viral watch RBA

    Amrapali Dubey HOT video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's bedroom song ‘Oka Boka Tin Tadoka’ goes viral-WATCH

    Karnataka Election 2023: For final push to campaign, BJP plans roadshow for PM Modi in Bengaluru on May 6 AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: For final push to campaign, BJP plans roadshow for PM Modi in Bengaluru on May 6

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon