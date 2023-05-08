Hyundai Exter officially revealed, bookings start at Rs 11,000; will compete against Tata Punch

Hyundai has now officially revealed the upcoming Exter SUV for India. Hyundai has shown the exterior design of the Exter for the first time. Bookings have opened for a token amount of Rs 11,000.

Hyundai India has begun pre-orders for the Exter micro-SUV in the nation. It may be reserved by depositing a refundable deposit of Rs 11,000 at any of the company's dealerships across India. Furthermore, prospective purchasers may reserve a Hyundai Exter online by visiting the brand's 'Click to Buy' e-commerce platform.

Hyundai Exter will be available in five trim levels: EX, S, SX, SX(O), and SX(O) Connect. It will be available in six single-tone and three dual-tone colour schemes, as well as two new and unique paint hues called Cosmic Blue and Ranger Khaki.

Also Read | All-new Honda SUV named as Elevate; will compete against Creta, Seltos

Hyundai Exter has the brand's iconic Parametric front grille, as well as H-shaped LED DRLs, Projector headlights, and a Sporty skid plate. It also receives the exclusive EXTER symbol on the hood. It will be outfitted with diamond cut alloy wheels and blacked out wheel arches and side sill cladding. The floating roof design, as well as the parametric design C-pillar garnish and sporty bridge style roof rails, distinguish the micro-SUV.

Hyundai's SUV sports round and slightly flared wheel arches with thick cladding throughout the length, which adds to the Exter's squarish appearance. Roof rails, a textured treatment for the C-pillar, and dual-tone paint choices with a floating roof impression are available.

Also Read | 7 things you should know about new Citroen C3 Aircross SUV

The Exter will be available with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, the same unit that's available on the Grand i10 Nios, Aura, i20 and Venue. The Exter will be available in petrol and CNG fuel trims. It will be powered by an E20 fuel-ready 1.2L Kappa petrol engine with a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT unit. The CNG variant will use the 1.2L Bi-fuel Kappa petrol engine with a modified CNG kit and a 5-speed manual gearbox.

We can expect Hyundai to announce pricing for the Exter sometime in late July or early August this year.

Also Read | Range Rover Sport SV to be unveiled on May 31, teaser video out | WATCH