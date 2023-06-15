Hyundai Exter: Check out its interiors, features ahead of July 10 launch

Hyundai Exter SUV: The innovative space layout ensures customers enjoy best in class roominess with ample interior space. The smooth entertainment system offers a variety of capabilities, including built-in navigation and smartphone compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Hyundai Exter SUV will be launched in India on July 10. Booking for the newest Hyundai Exter, the company's smallest SUV, is open now. The cutting-edge innovations of the Hyundai Exter are ready to revolutionise the in-car experience for Indian consumers, according to Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL).

The Hyundai Exter's connected type 8-inch HD touchscreen and smart digital cluster with a 4.2-inch colour TFT MID are its standout features. This smooth entertainment system offers a variety of capabilities, including built-in navigation and smartphone compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Also Read | Tesla to confirm new factory location by 2023 end; will Elon Musk choose India?

Essential drive statistics, TPMS (highline), parking distance data, door and sunroof status, and seatbelt reminders for every seat are all provided by the innovative digital cluster. The car is also the most connected SUV in its category thanks to Hyundai Bluelink, which offers over 60 linked functions. In addition, Hyundai Bluelink offers a wide selection of connected car functions, such as voice assistance, vehicle diagnostics, remote services, safety and security services, and location-based services.

Also Read | Mahindra Thar gets MASSIVE discount after Maruti Jimny launch

Moving on, the Exter's layout maximises cabin capacity while yet offering passengers an unmatched degree of luxury and convenience. With a height of 1,631 mm and a best-in-segment 2,450 mm wheelbase, the SUV provides plenty of room for both lengthy trips and quick city excursions.

Superior headroom, knee space, leg room, and shoulder room are provided for second-row passengers thanks to the SUV's interior design. The floor height makes it simple to walk in and out, and the chairs have been designed for easy entry and exit. Rear passengers' view is maximised by the DLO and the size of the rear window glass. The Hyundai Exter also has a low loading height and low rear transverse height, which makes it simple to load and unload luggage.

The new Hyundai Exter, which will compete with models like the Tata Punch, Citroen C3, and Maruti Suzuki Fronx, is the Korean automaker's first micro-SUV.

Also Read | Did you know 7 Maruti models were among 10 best-selling cars in May?