Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mahindra Thar gets MASSIVE discount after Maruti Jimny launch

    Mahindra Thar is selling with up to Rs 65,000 off in the month of June. According to reports, select Mahindra dealerships are giving cash offers, corporate discounts and exchange bonus on the SUV.

    Mahindra Thar gets MASSIVE discount after Maruti Jimny launch check details gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 12, 2023, 3:31 PM IST

    Unquestionably one of the most well-liked lifestyle SUVs in the nation, the Mahindra Thar was the most affordable 4x4 SUV on the market in India up to June 7. However, when the Maruti Suzuki Jimny costs were made public last week, the situation changed. 

    The base price for the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door in India is now Rs. 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom). Jimny currently boasts the title of being the least expensive 4x4 in the nation as it comes standard with 4x4. Although the Jimny is anticipated to provide substantial challenge to the Mahindra Thar, its cult following won't be much affected. If you are also planning to invest in a Mahindra Thar this may be the right time as the SUV is available with up to Rs 65,000.

    Also Read | BMW India unveils all-new sports car M2, priced at Rs 98 lakh

    According to media reports, a few Mahindra shops throughout the nation are providing discounts on the new Thar of up to Rs 65,000. A cash discount of Rs 40,000 and an exchange incentive of Rs 25,000 are included in the Rs 65,000 discount on Mahindra Thar that some dealerships are offering. Your location and the variation you choose will determine the cash discount on the Mahindra Thar and the exchange incentive.

    According to reports, the discounts are only valid for the 4x4 AT Thar SUV LX type. Mahindra Thar RWD is offered in three different configurations: RWD Diesel MT, LX RWD Diesel MT trim, and LX RWD Petrol AT. The SUV comes in two variations: 4x4WD and RWD.

    Also Read | Maruti Suzuki Jimny launched in India, price starts at 12.74 lakh

    Mahindra Thar is now available with a choice of petrol or diesel engines and manual or automatic gearboxes. The base variant of the SUV has an ex-showroom starting price of 10.54 lakh rupees. The most expensive model, however, costs 16.78 lakh rupees (ex-showroom).

    Mahindra and Mahindra is also working on a 5-door variant of the SUV. The five-door model will reportedly debut in 2024.

    Also Read | Did you know 7 Maruti models were among 10 best-selling cars in May?

    Last Updated Jun 12, 2023, 3:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Did you know 7 Maruti Suzuki models were among 10 best selling cars in May Baleno Swift Creta Nexon see full list here gcw

    Did you know 7 Maruti models were among 10 best-selling cars in May?

    Honda Elevate vs Hyundai Creta Comparing engine safety features other details gcw

    Honda Elevate vs Hyundai Creta: Comparing engine, safety features, other details

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny price announced price starts at 12 74 lakhs check all variants specs other details gcw

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny launched in India, price starts at 12.74 lakh

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny rival to Mahindra Thar to launch on June 7 here is what you can expect gcw

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny, rival to Mahindra Thar, to launch on June 7

    The Drive EP11: 5 iconic cars that are gone, but not forgotten - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP11: 5 iconic cars that are gone, but not forgotten - WATCH

    Recent Stories

    7 Bollywood divas who got pregnant before marriage adc

    7 Bollywood divas who got pregnant before marriage

    Dragon Ball to Naruto- 7 most popular Anime of all time MSW

    Dragon Ball to Naruto- 7 most popular Anime of all time

    Krishna Bhatt-Vedang Sarda wedding reception: Avika Gor, Aftab Shivdasani and others attend starry event vma

    Krishna Bhatt-Vedang Sarda wedding reception: Avika Gor, Aftab Shivdasani and others attend starry event

    Assam BJP leader Jonali Nath killed, body dumped near highway in Goalpara; investigation underway AJR

    Assam: BJP leader Jonali Nath killed, body dumped near highway in Goalpara; investigation underway

    Kerala Lottery Result Win Win W 722 12 June 2023 live updates prize money, winning ticket numbers

    Kerala Lottery Result Win Win W 722 12 June 2023: Check winning ticket numbers, prize money

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon