Mahindra Thar gets MASSIVE discount after Maruti Jimny launch

Mahindra Thar is selling with up to Rs 65,000 off in the month of June. According to reports, select Mahindra dealerships are giving cash offers, corporate discounts and exchange bonus on the SUV.

Unquestionably one of the most well-liked lifestyle SUVs in the nation, the Mahindra Thar was the most affordable 4x4 SUV on the market in India up to June 7. However, when the Maruti Suzuki Jimny costs were made public last week, the situation changed.

The base price for the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door in India is now Rs. 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom). Jimny currently boasts the title of being the least expensive 4x4 in the nation as it comes standard with 4x4. Although the Jimny is anticipated to provide substantial challenge to the Mahindra Thar, its cult following won't be much affected. If you are also planning to invest in a Mahindra Thar this may be the right time as the SUV is available with up to Rs 65,000.

Also Read | BMW India unveils all-new sports car M2, priced at Rs 98 lakh

According to media reports, a few Mahindra shops throughout the nation are providing discounts on the new Thar of up to Rs 65,000. A cash discount of Rs 40,000 and an exchange incentive of Rs 25,000 are included in the Rs 65,000 discount on Mahindra Thar that some dealerships are offering. Your location and the variation you choose will determine the cash discount on the Mahindra Thar and the exchange incentive.

According to reports, the discounts are only valid for the 4x4 AT Thar SUV LX type. Mahindra Thar RWD is offered in three different configurations: RWD Diesel MT, LX RWD Diesel MT trim, and LX RWD Petrol AT. The SUV comes in two variations: 4x4WD and RWD.

Also Read | Maruti Suzuki Jimny launched in India, price starts at 12.74 lakh

Mahindra Thar is now available with a choice of petrol or diesel engines and manual or automatic gearboxes. The base variant of the SUV has an ex-showroom starting price of 10.54 lakh rupees. The most expensive model, however, costs 16.78 lakh rupees (ex-showroom).

Mahindra and Mahindra is also working on a 5-door variant of the SUV. The five-door model will reportedly debut in 2024.

Also Read | Did you know 7 Maruti models were among 10 best-selling cars in May?