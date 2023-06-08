Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did you know 7 Maruti models were among 10 best-selling cars in May?

    Maruti Suzuki carried on its robust run, with the carmaker having seven models among the 10 best-selling cars during the month. While Hyundai Motor India had one, Tata Motors had two.

    Did you know 7 Maruti Suzuki models were among 10 best selling cars in May Baleno Swift Creta Nexon see full list here gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 8, 2023, 3:01 PM IST

    The passenger vehicle (PV) segment recorded domestic volumes of 334,800 units last month, which was the highest ever for the month of May. Maruti Suzuki India maintained its strong performance, with seven of its models ranking among the month's top ten best-selling vehicles. Tata Motors had two, whereas Hyundai Motor India had one.

    Maruti's Baleno, Swift, WagonR, Brezza, Eeco, Dzire, and Ertiga were among the top ten best-selling vehicles in May. Hyundai's mascot was the Creta. The Nexon and the Punch kept up their impressive show.

    Also Read | Honda Elevate vs Hyundai Creta: Comparing engine, safety features, other details

    With 18,700 units sold in May, the Baleno was the best-selling vehicle. It was followed by the Swift, which sold 17,300 units, and the WagonR, which sold 16,300 units. The Creta (14,449 units) edged out the Nexon (14,423). The Brezza followed, with 13,398 units sold. The Eeco sold an amazing 12,800 copies. The famous van was followed by the Dzire, which sold 11,300 units.

    The Punch sold 11,100 units for the second time in a row. The Ertiga, with 10,500 units sold, rounded out the top ten best-selling automobiles in May.

    Also Read | Honda Elevate makes global debut in India, bookings to begin in July

     

    In terms of FY 2023-24 sales, Maruti Suzuki logged overall sales of 3,38,612 units, compared to 3,12,074 units in FY 2022-23. Total 82,997 units of MSI’s utility vehicles such as Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, S-Cross, and XL-6 were sold in FY 2023-24, compared to 61,992 units last year.

    Last Updated Jun 8, 2023, 3:01 PM IST
