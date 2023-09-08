2023 Hyundai i20 facelift launched in India; Check what's new, price & other details

Hyundai has launched i20 facelift in India. The hatchback boasts of a futuristic design, exhilarating performance, and a plethora of comfort features. The price starts at Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes as high as Rs 11.01 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Motor India has finally launched the highly-anticipated i20 facelift in the country. Starting at Rs. 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the pricing ranges up to Rs. 11.01 lakh (ex-showroom). Numerous changes are made to the premium hatchback's design and inside. Additionally, the feature list has been revised.

The 2023 i20 facelift has a reworked parametric grille portion in terms of design. It also has redesigned front and back bumpers, new LED headlights with distinctive LED DRLs, 16-inch alloy wheels, and a modified rear profile. It has a striking appearance because to the strong lines and increased aerodynamics.

The inside of the redesigned i20 has a dual-tone grey and black design. The feature highlights include ambient lighting, a BOSE premium 7-speaker sound system, and an advanced infotainment system.

The new premium key also provides easy access to leatherette door armrests, semi-leatherette seats, a stunning leather-wrapped D-Cut steering wheel, and an ambient sound experience with seven nature-inspired soundtracks.

With its impressive array of 60+ connected car features, 127 embedded VR commands, 52 Hinglish voice commands, over-the-air updates, multilingual UI support for 10 regional and 2 international languages, and a handy C-Type charger to keep you charged, the all-new Hyundai i20 pushes technology to new heights.

Six airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Assist Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Antilock Braking System, and Electronic Brake Distribution are among the 26 standard safety features that come with the brand-new Hyundai i20. All seats have seatbelt reminders, and the three-point system increases safety.

The premium hatchback also sports 40 additional safety features, including Automatic headlights, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Highline, Rear Parking Camera, Burglar Alarm, Emergency Stop Signal and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Highline.

Under the hood, the all-new Hyundai i20 draws its power from a 1.2L Kappa petrol engine. There are manual and Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) gearbox choices for gearbox.

Amazon Grey (New), Atlas White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Starry Night, Fiery Red, Atlas White + Black Roof, and Fiery Red + Black Roof are just a few of the eye-catching colour options available for the brand-new Hyundai i20. Additionally, a 3 Years/100,000 Mile guarantee and an extended warranty option are available for the brand-new Hyundai i20.