    2023 Tata Nexon Facelift unveiled, bookings to begin from September 4

    Tata Motors has revealed the second major facelift for its Nexon compact SUV. The company will launch the Nexon and Nexon EV facelifts on September 14 and has announced that bookings will open on September 4.

    First Published Sep 3, 2023, 2:50 PM IST

    The Indian car manufacturer Tata has unveiled the 2023 Nexon Facelift in India. According to information provided by the firm, the car will be unveiled on September 14. It will be available in 11 various variations, and this time, rather than grouping the models together under the X category name list, each model will have its own name.

    Interested customers will be able to pre-book the vehicle from Monday, and the deliveries are expected to kickstart later this month. The company's official website offers both online and in-person booking options for their mid-size SUV.

    Speaking about the design, the 2023 Nexon facelift was greatly modernised and was greatly influenced by its coupe SUV versions. In contrast to its rivals, the four-wheeler stands out thanks to its forceful front fascia and chiselled hood. To help customers distinguish between old and new models, the firm has made an effort to preserve Nexon's distinctive appearance.

    Under the hood, the company has not changed anything in terms of powertrain, which means the vehicle continues to be offered with the same engine options.  Tata made an attempt, though, by adding more gearbox options, including a five-speed manual gearbox (MT), a six-speed MT, a six-speed automatic gearbox (AT), and a recently introduced 7-speed DCT gearbox with paddle shifters.

    The company has added some cutting-edge head-turning features like bi-function LED headlamps with sequential LED DRLs, welcome and goodbye light animation, a hidden wiper integrated with spoiler, 2-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, 360-degree high definition surround view system with a blind view monitor, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, 7-speed wet clutch intelligent DCA with wi-fi, and more to make it stand out from the competition and draw in more customers this time.

    Last Updated Sep 3, 2023, 2:50 PM IST
