    Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 with higher range and more power launched; priced at Rs 1.47 lakh

    Ola Electric has launched the revamped S1 Pro Gen 2 electric scooter on India’s 77th Independence Day. The S1 Pro, which has been around for a couple of years now, has undergone extensive mechanical changes, and is now priced at Rs 1.47 lakh.

    First Published Aug 15, 2023, 4:24 PM IST

    The S1 Pro e-scooter series from Ola, India's top maker of electric two-wheelers, has been one of the market's hottest sellers. The business on August 15 announced an improved version of the current model under the moniker S1 Pro Gen 2 for Indian clients after seeing strong sales results for the car.

    The brand has introduced the upgraded version at the starting price of Rs 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, interested buyers may either make a reservation on the S1 Pro Gen 2 company's official website or by going to one of the country's authorised showrooms. The deliveries are scheduled to begin in the middle of September.

    The internal battery pack, which has a maximum capacity of 14 horsepower, is now used to power the scooter. According to the manufacturer, the scooter has a respectable range of 195 kilometres after a full top-up. The vehicle has a peak speed of 120 km/h and only needs 6.5 hours to charge to 100 percent.

    The brand-new S1 Pro features a lighter frame and is based on the Gen 2 platform. The vehicle had a significant upgrade that resulted in a 116 kg Kerb weight reduction, increasing range efficiency.

    A number of cutting-edge features are included with the electric two-wheeler, such as a digital key with a lock/unlock button, several riding modes, cruise control mode, an updated navigation system, Ola electric app control, side stand alert, digital boot unlock system, scooter reverse mode system, and others.

    Talking about S1 Pro Gen 2 during the virtual launch event, the company’s CEO Bhavesh Aggarwal said the electric scooter has been given a major update from inside as well as outside. He said that everything had been modified to make it the best in the sector, from battery packs to power statistics to build quality.

