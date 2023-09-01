Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 finally breaks cover! Check out price, engine & more

    Royal Enfield has unveiled the next generation of the Bullet 350 on September 1, marking its introduction into the Indian market. The motorcycle will be available in three variants and five colour options with prices for the base variant starting at Rs 1,73,562, ex-showroom.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 1, 2023, 12:15 PM IST

    The wait is over! The new Bullet 350 finally breaks cover! The bookings start from today (September 1) in India and the deliveries will start from September 3. The motorcycle will be available in three variants and five colour options with prices for the base variant starting at Rs 1,73,562, ex-showroom.

    The base-spec variant, available in Military Red and Military Black colour options is priced at Rs 1,73,562. The mid-spec variant, available in Standard Maroon and Standard Black will be available for Rs 1,97,436. The top-of-the-line variant will cost Rs 2,15,801 and will only be available in the Black Gold finish. (All prices are ex-showroom)

    The Bullet 350 looks more or less like the current-gen model. However, on a closer look, there are visible changes in the frame, engine, and other elements such as the seat design, handle, rear fender and more.

    The base model will include a single-channel ABS, a rear drum brake, chrome-plated engine parts, black components, and a single gasoline tank with a single solid colouring. The mid-variant will include body-colored components, gold pinstripes, chrome and gold 3D badging, a body-colored tank, dual-channel ABS, and a rear disc brake. The top model will also include a blacked-out engine and other parts, as well as a tank that is a blend of matte and gloss black.

    Similar to the Classic 350 and the Meteor 350, the 2023 Bullet 350 will be based on the J Series chassis. It will have the twin downtube spine frame, an option for single-channel and dual-channel ABS, and wider front and rear tyres. There will be a new exhaust as well. Sadly, the 2023 Bullet 350 will miss out on alloys and still continue with spoke wheels.

    It will take on the Honda H'ness CB350 and the Jawa Forty Two, among others.

    Last Updated Sep 1, 2023, 12:36 PM IST
