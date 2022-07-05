Who is Robert 'Bobbie' Crimo? the prime suspect of the Highland Park Parade shooting

Crimo is said to have performed and released several self-written rap songs under the stage name 'Awake the Rapper.'

The US law enforcement agencies announced that they had apprehended a suspect named Robert Crimo, on Tuesday, in connection with a shooting on Monday that killed six people and injured more than 36 others at a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. Those injured ranged in age from 8 to 85. Police also stated that the shooting occurred from a business's rooftop and that the suspect accessed the building via an alley ladder that was not secure. The investigating officers have not determined the motive for the shooting.

About Robert Crimo, a possible suspect in the Highland Park shooting

1) Robert E Crimo III, the suspect, is a 22-year-old man who also goes by the name 'Bobbie.' He was arrested several hours later while driving a 2010 silver Honda Fit with an Illinois licence, as per Reuters.

2) An online profile of the suspect, a thin-faced bearded man with facial and neck tattoos, has also been discovered. Crimo is said to have performed and released several self-written rap songs under the stage name 'Awake the Rapper.'

3) 'Awake the Rapper' is said to have released his first song in 2016, but he reportedly began using this name on social media platforms as early as 2011. He released a song called '...In my Honda' in 2020, which is now linked to the fact that he was arrested while driving a silver Honda.

4) Crimo is also the son of a failed mayoral candidate in the 2019 election, according to some reports.

5) YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter have removed social media pages that appeared to belong to Robert Crimo III due to 'violations of the platform's guidelines.'

The shooting at the Independence Day parade is the latest in recent mass shootings in schools, churches, and grocery stores. During the July 4 event, US President Joe Biden expressed shock at "senseless gun violence."

