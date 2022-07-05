Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Robert 'Bobbie' Crimo? the prime suspect of the Highland Park Parade shooting

    Crimo is said to have performed and released several self-written rap songs under the stage name 'Awake the Rapper.'
     

    Who is Robert 'Bobbie' Crimo? the prime suspect of the Highland Park Parade shooting - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Chicago, First Published Jul 5, 2022, 9:18 AM IST

    The US law enforcement agencies announced that they had apprehended a suspect named Robert Crimo, on Tuesday, in connection with a shooting on Monday that killed six people and injured more than 36 others at a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. Those injured ranged in age from 8 to 85. Police also stated that the shooting occurred from a business's rooftop and that the suspect accessed the building via an alley ladder that was not secure. The investigating officers have not determined the motive for the shooting.

    About Robert Crimo, a possible suspect in the Highland Park shooting
    1) Robert E Crimo III, the suspect, is a 22-year-old man who also goes by the name 'Bobbie.' He was arrested several hours later while driving a 2010 silver Honda Fit with an Illinois licence, as per Reuters.

    2) An online profile of the suspect, a thin-faced bearded man with facial and neck tattoos, has also been discovered. Crimo is said to have performed and released several self-written rap songs under the stage name 'Awake the Rapper.'

    3) 'Awake the Rapper' is said to have released his first song in 2016, but he reportedly began using this name on social media platforms as early as 2011. He released a song called '...In my Honda' in 2020, which is now linked to the fact that he was arrested while driving a silver Honda.

    4) Crimo is also the son of a failed mayoral candidate in the 2019 election, according to some reports.

    5) YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter have removed social media pages that appeared to belong to Robert Crimo III due to 'violations of the platform's guidelines.' 

    The shooting at the Independence Day parade is the latest in recent mass shootings in schools, churches, and grocery stores. During the July 4 event, US President Joe Biden expressed shock at "senseless gun violence."

    Also read: Texas shooting: AR-15, the lethal assault rifle on American streets

    Also read: Texas shooting: 18-year-old gunman was bullied, came from disturbed home life, suggest reports

    Also read: 10 US schools, 97 victims: Texas, Sandy Hook and more - Bloodiest shootings in last decade

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2022, 9:19 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    An ode to courage national police day Ukrainian cops sing national anthem over bridge Russians bombed snt

    An ode to courage: Ukrainian cops sing national anthem over bridge Russians bombed

    Explained How Russian-Ukrainian war threatens to sabotage integrity of global internet snt

    Explained: How Russia-Ukraine war threatens to sabotage integrity of global internet

    Wondering what a CEO s resume looks like Microsoft founder Bill Gates shares CV from 1974 gcw

    Wondering what a CEO's resume looks like? Microsoft founder Bill Gates shares CV from 1974

    Get a life... US engineer who invented the mobile phone advises people - adt

    Get a life... US engineer who invented the mobile phone advises people

    Mumbai 26/11 terror handler Sajid Mir, once declared dead by Pakistan, to be quizzed

    Pakistan to quiz 'dead' 26/11 terror handler Sajid Mir

    Recent Stories

    UGC NET 2022 NTA releases subject wise exam schedule check official notice here gcw

    UGC NET 2022: NTA releases subject-wise exam schedule, check official notice here

    Delhi man attacks three neighbours with an iron rod over pet dog barking: spine-chilling video goes viral - gps

    Delhi man attacks three neighbours with an iron rod over pet dog barking: spine-chilling video goes viral

    Are you getting married? Few tips all brides should keep in mind RBA

    Are you getting married? Few tips all brides should keep in mind

    Alcohol consumption to smoking 5 factors that put you at risk of a heart attack drb

    Alcohol consumption to smoking, 5 factors that put you at risk of a heart attack

    IND vs ENG 2022, Pataudi Trophy, Edgbaston Test: India just went into a shell on Day 4 against England - Ravi Shastri-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: 'India just went into a shell on Day 4' - Ravi Shastri

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British snt

    India@75: Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt snt

    India@75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt

    Video Icon
    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Video Icon
    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Video Icon