10 US schools, 97 victims: Texas, Sandy Hook and more - Bloodiest shootings in last decade

Tuesday's Texas elementary school massacre is just the latest in long line of bloody school shootings over the last 10 years.

Nineteen young children and two adults died in a shooting at a primary school in south Texas on Tuesday. The 18-year-old gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in the city of Uvalde before he was killed by law enforcement. Also read: 'Where in God's name is our backbone?' Biden slams US gun lobby after Texas school shooting

The Texas elementary school massacre is just the latest in a long line of bloody school shootings over the last ten years. Here's a look at some of the other gun outrages inflicted on American students over the preceding decade:

Sandy Hook Elementary School, December 2012: 26 dead, 2 injured In December 2012, the deadliest school shooting in America took place at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. 20-year-old Adam Lanza shot himself after killed 20 students and six staff members. Also read: Anger and anguish grip US after Texas school massacre

Marysville Pilchuck High School, October 2014: 4 dead, 1 injured The Marysville Pilchuck High School shooting occurred in Marysville, Washington, on October 24, 2014, when 15-year-old freshman student Jaylen Fryberg shot five other students, fatally wounding four, before shooting himself. Fryberg's father, Raymond Fryberg, was arrested and convicted the following year for illegally purchasing and owning the gun used in the shooting, among other firearm offences.

Umpqua Community College, October 2015: 9 dead, 9 injured Student Christopher Harper-Mercer, 26, opened fire in Snyder Hall at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, in October 2015 around 10.45am. He killed eight students and one teacher before police arrived. Authorities and Mercer engaged in a brief shootout, before Mercer turned the gun on himself and took his own life.

North Park Elementary School, April 2017: 2 dead, 1 injured On April 10, 2017, a shooting occurred inside a special education classroom at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino, California. The shooting was an apparent murder–suicide and an act of domestic violence. Three people—the gunman; his wife, who taught at the school; and a student standing behind her—died from their wounds. Another student was wounded and hospitalized.

Aztec High School, December 2017: 2 dead On 7 December 2017, a gunman opened fire at Aztec High School in Aztec, New Mexico, United States. The shooter was identified as 21-year-old William Atchison, a former student at the school. He killed one student in a bathroom and a second student in a hallway. Afterwards he went inside a classroom, where students had barricaded themselves in a small office area, and fired several rounds before continuing on down the hall, where he finally committed suicide as police approached his location.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas - Parkland, February 2018: 17 dead, 17 injured The now-third biggest school shooting in US history happened in February 2018 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Valentine's Day. Nikolas Cruz, then 19, shot and killed 14 students and three staff members and injured an additional 17. On October 20, 2021, Cruz pleaded guilty to all charges and apologized for his actions.

Santa Fe High School, May 2018: 10 dead, 12 injured On May 18, 2018, a school shooting occurred at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas, United States, in the Houston metropolitan area. Ten people – eight students and two teachers – were fatally shot, and thirteen others were wounded. A suspect was taken into custody and later identified by police as Dimitrios Pagourtzis, a 17-year-old student at the school.

Saugus High School, November 2019: 2 dead, 3 injured On November 14, 2019, at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California, United States, a school shooting occurred when a student with a pistol, identified as 16-year-old Nathaniel Berhow, shot five schoolmates, killing two, before killing himself.

