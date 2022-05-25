Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Texas shooting: 18-year-old gunman was bullied, came from disturbed home life, suggest reports

    According to US media accounts quoting those who knew him, he "loved to joke around." The New York Times interviewed his friends, who stated he "went out of his way to stay to himself" and that no one truly knew him.

    Texas shooting 18 year old gunman was bullied came from disturbed home life suggest reports gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Texas, First Published May 25, 2022, 1:51 PM IST

    Salvador Rolando Ramos, the 18-year-old shooter who shot and murdered 21 people, including 19 children, at a Texas school, worked as a night manager at Wendy's in Uvalde, a tiny, working-class neighbourhood. He came inside Robb Elementary School wearing body armour, carrying a revolver and a semiautomatic rifle, and began fire on the students. The shooter's motivation is unknown.

    According to US media accounts quoting those who knew him, he "loved to joke around." The New York Times interviewed his friends, who stated he "went out of his way to stay to himself" and that no one truly knew him.

    According to the New York Times, two parents who claimed to be friends of the gunman's family characterised him as serious and prone to rage. According to state police, Ramos shot and gravely injured his grandmother at her home, the residence stated on the gunman's driver's licence, before proceeding to the school.

    Also Read | 10 US schools, 97 victims: Texas, Sandy Hook and more - Bloodiest shootings in last decade

    Friends and family described him as a lonely 18-year-old who "was ridiculed for a childhood speech impairment, suffered from a difficult home life, and lashed out violently at peers and strangers recently and over the years," according to the Washington Post.

    Ramos allegedly dropped out of school due to bullying. According to the reports, "he skipped extended periods of high school, classmates claimed, and was not on track to graduate with them this year."

    Also Read | Worst school shooting in America; 19 children among 21 killed in Texas

    Ramos initially murdered his grandmother before opening fire on a school, killing 21 people, 19 of whom were children and two of whom were teachers. Two more cops were shot but survived the encounter. This would be the bloodiest school shooting in the United States since the Sandy Hook Elementary School atrocity a decade ago. The attacker was armed with two AR-15 assault rifle types, most likely semi-automatic, because fully automatic guns were officially prohibited.

    Last Updated May 25, 2022, 1:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Anger and anguish grip US after Texas school massacre - adt

    Anger and anguish grip US after Texas school massacre

    Where in God's name is our backbone? Joe Biden slams US gun lobby after Texas school shooting

    'Where in God's name is our backbone?' Biden slams US gun lobby after Texas school shooting

    Thousands of Russians chant 'f**k the war' at concert in St Petersburg; video goes viral snt

    Thousands of Russians chant 'f**k the war' at concert in St Petersburg; video goes viral

    TIME s 100 most influential people of 2022 include Vladimir Putin Volodymyr Zelenskyy gcw

    TIME's 100 most influential people of 2022 include Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelenskyy

    Prime Minister Modi's QUAD message in Tokyo, 10 updates

    Prime Minister Modi's QUAD message in Tokyo | 10 updates

    Recent Stories

    ICC T20 World Cup 2024: A baseball stadium being considered as potential venue in USA?-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2024: A baseball stadium being considered as potential venue in USA?

    Kerala lottery result: Akshaya AK-550 draw, winners, prize money and more

    Kerala lottery result: Akshaya AK-550 draw, winners, prize money and more

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection Day 5 Kartik Aaryan Kiara Advani film to soon enter Rs 100 crores club drb

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Day 5: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani’s film to soon enter Rs 100 crores club?

    football Who is Todd Boehly, whose Chelsea takeover deal gets UK government nod snt

    Who is Todd Boehly, whose Chelsea takeover deal gets UK government nod?

    If man marries another man...: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's dowry marriage logic - adt

    If man marries another man...: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's dowry marriage logic

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Video Icon
    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon