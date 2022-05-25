Texas shooting: AR-15, the lethal assault rifle on American streets

Understanding what makes this weapon the most-preferred choice for some to execute cowardly and barbaric attacks on innocent people.

Image: The AR-15 assault rifle. Photograph: Bridget Bennett/The Washington Post/Getty Images

The United States witnessed one of the bloodiest school shootings in its history when an 18-year-old boy killed 19 children and two adults at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde town, Texas. According to multiple reports, the boy went on a rampage with an assault rifle, AR-15 with a high-capacity magazine, before the law enforcement shot him down. Also Read: 10 US schools, 97 victims: Texas, Sandy Hook and more - Bloodiest shootings in last decade It should be mentioned that to reduce the civilian crimes in the country, a law was enacted to ban assault weapons in 1994 but it expired in 2004. The ban had a positive impact in terms of a decline both in the use of assault guns in criminal activities and in terms of the number of firearm injuries and fatalities in mass shootings.

Image: Members of the people shoot AR-15 rifles at a shooting range. Photograph: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Many of these shootings involved the AR-15 semi-automatic rifle. Let's understand what makes this weapon the most-preferred choice to carry out such attacks. * The AR-15 assault weapon is the civilian sibling of a military assault rifle and is considered to be an exceptionally polarizing product of modern American industry. * The weapon was reportedly used in a number of mass shootings. These include incidents at Aurora, California, Connecticut, Newtown, Las Vegas, San Bernardino, Sutherland Springs, Texas, and Florida. In these shootings, over 150 people lost their lives and several were injured. Also Read: Texas shooting: 18-year-old gunman was bullied, came from disturbed home life * The sale of this gun reached record levels during the presidency of Barack Obama and the 2016 presidential campaign. * The word 'AR' is derived from the name of the gun's original maker ArmaLite, Inc. It stands for ArmaLite Rifle and not "assault rifle" or "automatic rifle" as is popularly perceived.

Image: This is 223 ammunition for an AR-15 semi-automatic gun. Photograph: George Frey/Getty Images