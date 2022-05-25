Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Texas shooting: AR-15, the lethal assault rifle on American streets

    First Published May 25, 2022, 7:18 PM IST

    Understanding what makes this weapon the most-preferred choice for some to execute cowardly and barbaric attacks on innocent people.

    Image: The AR-15 assault rifle. Photograph: Bridget Bennett/The Washington Post/Getty Images

    The United States witnessed one of the bloodiest school shootings in its history when an 18-year-old boy killed 19 children and two adults at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde town, Texas.

    According to multiple reports, the boy went on a rampage with an assault rifle, AR-15 with a high-capacity magazine, before the law enforcement shot him down. 

    Also Read: 10 US schools, 97 victims: Texas, Sandy Hook and more - Bloodiest shootings in last decade

    It should be mentioned that to reduce the civilian crimes in the country, a law was enacted to ban assault weapons in 1994 but it expired in 2004. The ban had a positive impact in terms of a decline both in the use of assault guns in criminal activities and in terms of the number of firearm injuries and fatalities in mass shootings.

    Image: Members of the people shoot AR-15 rifles at a shooting range. Photograph: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

    Many of these shootings involved the AR-15 semi-automatic rifle. Let's understand what makes this weapon the most-preferred choice to carry out such attacks.

    * The AR-15 assault weapon is the civilian sibling of a military assault rifle and is considered to be an exceptionally polarizing product of modern American industry. 

    * The weapon was reportedly used in a number of mass shootings. These include incidents at Aurora, California, Connecticut, Newtown, Las Vegas, San Bernardino, Sutherland Springs, Texas, and Florida. In these shootings, over 150 people lost their lives and several were injured.

    Also Read: Texas shooting: 18-year-old gunman was bullied, came from disturbed home life

    * The sale of this gun reached record levels during the presidency of Barack Obama and the 2016 presidential campaign.

    * The word 'AR' is derived from the name of the gun's original maker ArmaLite, Inc. It stands for ArmaLite Rifle and not "assault rifle" or "automatic rifle" as is popularly perceived.

    Image: This is 223 ammunition for an AR-15 semi-automatic gun. Photograph: George Frey/Getty Images

    AR-15 rifle development history

    The AR-15 was designed and developed in the late 1950s as a military rifle. It did not do well then. The company sold the design to Colt.

    In 1963, the US military inducted this weapon into its fleet to be used in the Vietnam War. Back then, it was known as the M-16. The company also sold its automatic version to law enforcement. Among the common people, it was marketed as the AR-15.

    In the 1970s, many other companies in the United States started producing the AR-15 after Colt's patent expired.

    Also Read: 'Where in God's name is our backbone?' Biden slams US gun lobby after Texas school massacre

    How lethal is the AR-15 assault rifle?

    The bullets fired by AR-15 travel at a higher velocity than any other gun. It is considered to be more lethal and dangerous than any other gun. 

    The damage it causes is the outcome of the energy they impart as they pass through the body. Its bullet leaves the barrel, moving almost three times faster and imparting over three times more energy than a 9mm bullet from a handgun. 

    The semi-automatic rifle has a magazine cartridge with 50 rounds, which allows many more lethal bullets to be delivered quickly without reloading.

    Also Read: Worst school shooting in America; 19 children among 21 killed in Texas

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Watch Tesla's model Y catches fire, driver escapes smashing the window-tgy

    Watch: Tesla’s model Y catches fire, driver escapes smashing the window

    Man climbs building with bare hands to rescue a girl; watch - gps

    Man climbs building with bare hands to rescue a girl; watch

    Ukrainian boxer Oleg Prudky dies on the frontline fighting Russian forces lauded as hero snt

    Ukrainian boxer Oleg Prudky dies on the frontline fighting Russian forces; lauded as 'hero'

    Texas shooting 18 year old gunman was bullied came from disturbed home life suggest reports gcw

    Texas shooting: 18-year-old gunman was bullied, came from disturbed home life, suggest reports

    Anger and anguish grip US after Texas school massacre - adt

    Anger and anguish grip US after Texas school massacre

    Recent Stories

    Yash KGF Chapter 2 makes multiple records in Canada drb

    Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 makes multiple records in Canada

    REET 2022: Correction window for application forms opens today, Know how to edit - adt

    REET 2022: Correction window for application forms opens today, Know how to edit

    Kashmiri separatist Yasin Malik sentenced to life imprisonment by Delhi court

    Kashmiri separatist Yasin Malik sentenced to life imprisonment

    IPL 2022 Playoffs (Eliminator), Indian Premier League, LSG vs RCB, Lucknow-Bangalore Fantasy Prediction: Tips, Probable Playing XI, where to watch and more-ayh

    IPL 2022 Playoffs (Eliminator), LSG vs RCB Fantasy Prediction: Tips, Playing XI, and more

    Emmy Elliott 7 bikini pics that make her the sexiest playboy playmate drb

    Emmy Elliott’s 7 bikini pics that make her the sexiest playboy playmate

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Video Icon
    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon