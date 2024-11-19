'Debt-trap, won't get jobs': Woman says Indian students doing Masters in US falling for scam, raises concern

A Reddit user has stirred a heated conversation after sharing her observations about the growing influx of Indian students pursuing Master's degrees in the United States. The 26-year-old woman, born and raised in the US and currently enrolled in a Computer Science Master's program, shared her experiences from her time at an American university.

She shared that the dominance of Indian students in her program was "rare" for a US institution, especially since the university itself was not a renowned name.

"I decided to use my employee benefit to get my masters in CS. I immediately realized that the students in the program were 99% Indian. Which is obviously pretty rare in a US school to have that many non-American students," she wrote.

Also read: Over 40,000 rally at New Zealand parliament against Bill threatening Maori right; perform Haka dance (WATCH)

The woman expressed that many Indian students consider a US degree their golden ticket to attractive job opportunities and work visas. However, she questioned the practicality of such ambitions, given the fiercely competitive job market—even for domestic graduates.

“I think this is kind of a scam,” she said highlighting the financial strain these students endure, often taking on hefty loans for degrees that might not guarantee jobs they hope for.

"Anyway from my observations I think this is kind of a scam these Indian kids are falling victim to. They are coming here going into debt, the professors aren’t even good, and they probably won’t be able to get a job in the us. I feel bad for them honestly," she expressed.

"The other thing is the Indian kids have brutal classroom etiquette like they are LOUDLY talking while the professor is, which would never ever be tolerated in a typical American classroom," she added.

Also read: India dethrones China as top source of foreign students in US after 15-years, contributes $11.8 bn in 2023-24

Latest Videos