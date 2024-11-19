BAFFLING! Argentina's mysterious spinning island 'The Eye' sparks theories of UFOs & the supernatural (WATCH)

A strange and enigmatic island, known as "The Eye," has captured the attention of scientists and conspiracy theorists alike, raising new questions about unexplained phenomena in Argentina.

A strange and enigmatic island, known as "The Eye," has captured the attention of scientists and conspiracy theorists alike, raising new questions about unexplained phenomena in Argentina. The floating green patch, situated on a clear water lake in the Parana Delta, has baffled experts for years with its perfectly circular shape and unusual behaviour.

The island, named for its resemblance to an eye when viewed from above, floats serenely in the lake, slowly rotating on its own axis. Its smooth, nearly perfect circular outline has sparked speculation that it might be more than just an ordinary landmass. Some even suggest it could be a cover for a massive alien base hidden beneath the surface, though no proof has emerged to support these claims.

Unusual features of 'The Eye'

Documentary director Sergio Neuspiller, famous for his explorations of the supernatural, recently embarked on a mission to uncover the mystery of this unique island. In a recent interview with Uruguayan newspaper El Observador, Neuspiller described the island's striking features after landing there.

"We found the perfect circle, as seen from the air. The water looked black but in reality it was completely transparent water, something that is almost impossible to find in the Delta," he said.

He revealed that the bottom of the lake is composed of earthy ground, giving the water a dark appearance from a distance. He also noted that the water temperature is significantly colder than expected, which is unusual, as most lakes in the area are typically warm.

The perfect circular shape of the floating island is believed to be the result of water currents that slowly shape and move it over time.

Theories behind the island's movement

In 2016, a group of researchers and filmmakers launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund further exploration into the mystery of this remote island.

Richard Petroni, a hydraulic and civil engineer from New York who joined Neuspiller's team, stated, "We have discovered a mysterious island near the Parana river, which, intriguingly, moves and rotates on its own axis."

"Besides, it features a neat circular structure bordered by another perfectly circular streak of water. It's something real and accounts for several supernatural stories bearing connections to UFOs and other paranormal aspects," he added.

The island was first spotted by the filmmakers six months ago while researching other strange occurrences in the Parana River Delta. The team, eager to uncover more about the mysterious phenomenon, has launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund further research into the island.

As the mystery continues to unfold, theories range from the scientific to the supernatural. While some believe the island’s movement can be attributed to natural forces, others remain convinced that there is more to "The Eye" than meets the eye.

Whether it is a natural wonder, a strange geological formation, or a gateway to the unexplained, the floating island remains one of Argentina's most captivating mysteries.

