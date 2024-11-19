Hindu teachers in unrest-hit Bangladesh targeted once again; principal among 3 forced to resign (WATCH)

Three Hindu educators at Shaheed Smriti Degree College in Bangladesh were forced to resign under pressure from Islamic fundamentalist students and the Bangladesh Army.

Hindu teachers in unrest-hit Bangladesh targeted once again; principal among 3 forced to resign (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 19, 2024, 12:04 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 19, 2024, 12:07 PM IST

Three Hindu educators at Shaheed Smriti Degree College in Bangladesh were forced to resign under pressure from Islamic fundamentalist students and the Bangladesh Army. Principal Durlvananda Barai, a Hindu minority, along with physics teacher Bimal Pandey and teacher Liton Dutta, was forced to vacate their positions amidst unrest in the country. 

The shocking incident highlights the escalating challenges faced by religious minorities in Bangladesh ever since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government on August 5.

A video has surfaced on social media, showing the Hindu Principal of Shaheed Smriti Degree College signing papers in the presence of Army officers.

Also read: BAFFLING! Argentina's mysterious spinning island 'The Eye' sparks theories of UFOs & the supernatural (WATCH)

A large number of Hindu teachers have been compelled to leave their jobs since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government. One of the most high-profile cases involved Shukla Rani Halder, the principal of Bakerganj Government College in Barishal. According to Bangladeshi daily Prothom Alo, on August 29, a mob of students and outsiders stormed her office, demanding her resignation.

On August 18, around 50 students of Azimpur Government Girls' School and College cornered principal Geetanjali Barua and sought her resignation, along with those of assistant head teacher Gautam Chandra Paul and physical education teacher Shahnaza Akhter.

Bangladesh saw several incidents of violence against members of Hindu, Buddhist and Christian communities following the fall of the Hasina-led Awami League government in August this year.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Debt-trap, won't get jobs': Woman says Indian students doing Masters in US falling for scam, raises concern shk

'Debt-trap, won't get jobs': Woman says Indian students doing Masters in US falling for scam, raises concern

BAFFLING Argentina's mysterious spinning island 'The Eye' sparks theories of UFOs & the supernatural (WATCH) snt

BAFFLING! Argentina's mysterious spinning island 'The Eye' sparks theories of UFOs & the supernatural (WATCH)

Over 40,000 rally at New Zealand parliament against Bill threatening Maori right; perform Haka dance (WATCH) snt

Over 40,000 rally at New Zealand parliament against Bill threatening Maori right; perform Haka dance (WATCH)

India dethrones China as top source of foreign students in US after 15-years, contributes $11.8 bn in 2023-24 snt

India dethrones China as top source of foreign students in US after 15-years, contributes $11.8 bn in 2023-24

Hong Kong 47: 45 pro-democracy activists sentenced to 4-10 years jail in largest national security trial anr

Hong Kong 47: 45 pro-democracy activists sentenced to 4-10 years jail in largest national security trial

Recent Stories

Comic Yash Rathi asked to end show at IIT Bhilai over vulgarity; professor cover ears in embarrassment (WATCH) shk

Comic Yash Rathi asked to end show at IIT Bhilai over vulgarity; professor cover ears in embarrassment (WATCH)

Nayantharas husband Vignesh Shivan was called 'DOG'? 'Jawan' actress opens up ATG

Nayanthara's husband Vignesh Shivan was called 'DOG'? 'Jawan' actress opens up

Delhi pollution crisis: Govt seeks Centre's nod for artificial rain, urges PM Modi's intervention (WATCH) snt

Delhi pollution crisis: Govt seeks Centre's nod for artificial rain, urges PM Modi's intervention (WATCH)

Chanakya Niti: Who Should Never Be Awakened From Sleep anr

Chanakya Niti: Who Should Never Be Awakened From Sleep

Chanakya Niti: Who Should Never Be Awakened From Sleep anr

Chanakya Niti: Who Should Never Be Awakened From Sleep

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon