Watch: A smartphone saves life of a Ukrainian soldier from a 7.62mm bullet

Nearly two months ago, Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, and the war continues even today. After more than 50 days of brutal war, people, kids and even pets have been left stranded. There are thousands of videos of people, including kids travelling alone to the neighbouring countries from war-torn Ukraine. Among all those people, the most affected ones are the Ukrainian soldiers who have sacrificed their lives for the country. There are many videos of soldiers firing missiles and fighting the mighty Russian army, which are doing rounds on social media.

Now a video of a Ukrainian soldier getting saved from a 7.62mm bullet after it hits on his mobile phone is going viral. Take a look at the video that has left everyone surprised as the phone becomes a life saviour gadget for the soldier.

In the video, two Ukrainian soldiers can be seen talking about the attack as one of them digs into his vest, takes out his phone, and reveals a 7.62mm bullet stuck in his smartphone. We can see that the bullet has almost penetrated through his phone. Only one end of the bullet can be seen in the 30-second video. It was very definite that the soldier would have been hit brutally if the mobile phone was not there.

The shocking video was shared on a Youtube page named Raw Ukraine Videos and has gathered around 25K views from the date of sharing. Netizens were shocked to see the video and expressed their opinions in the comment section. Many of the users stated that the soldier was really fortunate, while others said that the videos reminded them of many war movies. Another user stated that the soldier just escaped death by a few millimetres, while another one said that smartphones these days can do anything. Another user passed a joke by stating that it would have still worked with the bullet inside if the smartphone was Nokia made.

ALSO READ: Watch: A puppy rescued from the building debris and reuniting with its owner in Ukraine wins the hearts

ALSO READ: Watch: Dog crying after reuniting with its owner in war-torn Ukraine; leaves netizens emotional