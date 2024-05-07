Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ICICI Bank launches UPI payments for NRIs via International mobile numbers; How to activate it?

    ICICI Bank introduces a new feature for NRIs in India, allowing UPI payments via international mobile numbers through its iMobile Pay app. Transactions up to Rs 1 lakh per day are permitted, enhancing convenience for NRIs managing finances in India. This innovation reflects the bank's commitment to providing tailored solutions and reinforcing its position as a banking leader.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 7, 2024, 4:24 PM IST

    ICICI Bank has rolled out a new feature catering specifically to the needs of NRIs residing in India. With this latest offering, NRIs can now utilize their international mobile numbers linked to their NRI or NRO accounts to conduct UPI payments effortlessly. The service extends across ten countries, including the USA, UK, UAE, Canada, Singapore, Australia, Hong Kong, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.

    iMobile Pay:

    The bank's mobile banking application, iMobile Pay, serves as the gateway for accessing this convenient service. Through the app, NRIs can manage utility payments, engage in e-commerce transactions, and execute various financial transactions, all without the requirement of an Indian mobile number. Additionally, iMobile Pay simplifies the process of scanning Indian QR codes and facilitating money transfers to UPI IDs or Indian bank accounts.

    How to activate UPI payments?

    Enabling UPI payments via international mobile numbers is a straightforward process with the iMobile Pay app. Users can activate the service by following a few simple steps:
    1. Log in to the iMobile Pay app.
    2. Access 'UPI Payments.'
    3. Verify the mobile number.
    4. Navigate to 'My Profile.'
    5. Generate a new UPI ID.
    6. Select the desired account number and submit.

    What is the transaction limit?

    ICICI Bank currently permits NRIs to conduct transactions up to Rs 1 lakh per day through this service, without incurring any charges. This daily transaction limit offers flexibility and convenience to NRIs managing their finances in India.

    By leveraging technology and innovation, the bank continues to empower NRIs with seamless financial solutions tailored to their unique requirements. With the introduction of UPI payments through international mobile numbers, the bank paves the way for smoother and more accessible financial transactions.

    Last Updated May 7, 2024, 4:24 PM IST
