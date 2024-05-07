Apple 'Let Loose' event 2024: iPad Pro to Apple Pencil Pro; Here's what tech giant ANNOUNCED

With an invitation asking us to "Let Loose," Apple's launch event is also expected to bring in new iPad accessories, likely a fresh Apple Pencil and redesigned Magic Keyboard

The Apple 'Let Loose' event has commenced with CEO Tim Cook speaking from the Apple Park in Cupertino, California. He started his speech with a look back at the Apple Vision Pro and how it has helped people globally. The Apple Let Loose event kicked off at 7:30 PM IST, with a tagline hinting at creative freedom.

TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT TIM COOK & TEAM ANNOUNCED:

1. iPad Air (2024)

The new iPad Air is equipped with the M2 chip, touted as "50 per cent faster" than the previous M1 Air across various tasks, promising a significant performance boost. The iPad Air is made for landscape orientation, with stereo speakers on the sides when you hold it in landscape mode. It will come in a new blue and purple, as well as the familiar starlight and space grey colors. The iPad Air (2024) will indeed come in two sizes. We'll have an 11-inch iPad Air as well as an iPad Air 13-inch. The 13-inch model has 30% more screen real estate.

The device supports a ray of AI features. Apple iPad Air is available in four finishes, landscape stereo audio, Magic Keyboard, 5G connectivity, 12MP camera and up to 1TB storage. The 11-inch variant starts at $599, while the 13-inch model is priced at $799. Pre-orders are open today, with availability starting next week.

2. iPad Pro

A single OLED panel lacks the brightness needed for XDR, which has prompted Apple to create a "tandem OLED" system that utilizes two OLED displays to achieve 1000nits of brightness and a peak brightness of 1600nits.

Apple brands this 'Ultra Retina XDR,' and each of the new iPad Pro models will get the new OLED display. That's two OLED panels packed inside, even though these devices are the thinnest Apple products ever, according to Apple. The company calls these new iPad screens the 'world's most advanced display.'

The iPad Pro will also be the first device to feature the Apple M4 chipset. Apple says the new processor was necessary to give the iPad Pro its thin design and leap in performance. The new iPad Pro comes in two sizes - 11 inches and 13 inches. It will come in two colours silver and black. It comes with a new 10-core GPU that supports raytracing making the iPad Pros the first device to support raytracing in games. Apple says the new chip is the backbone of the iPad Pro that enables it to support a range of AI services.

Price: 11-inch: $999 and for 13-inch: $1299

3. M4 chip

The M4 processor enables the thin design and tandem OLED display by utilising a second-generation 3nm technology, a totally rebuilt display engine, a 10-core GPU with ray tracing capabilities, and giving up to four times quicker performance than the M2 chip.

The all-new M4 chip is a monumental upgrade over the M3 chip. It delivers up to 50 per cent faster CPU speed over the M2. It comes with a new 10-core GPU that supports raytracing making the iPad Pros the first device to support raytracing in games.

4. New updates of Final Cut Pro app

The new M4 processor dramatically increases rendering in Final Cut Pro, with speeds up to twice as fast as the M1. Furthermore, a new live multicam mode enables users to connect and evaluate up to four cameras at once. Furthermore, a new Final Cut Camera intended for iPhone and iPad captures extra viewpoints during live multicam sessions. The Final Cut Camera app may be used as a standalone camera app to record footage. Among the most significant enhancements is the introduction of a new Final Cut Camera feature for iPads, enabling their use as live cameras during video shoots.

5. Apple Pencil Pro

The new Apple Pencil Pro has a sensor in the barrel that allows users to squeeze to access a tool menu. It also has force feedback to offer tactile reactions during operation and now supports Apple's "Find My" technology, making it simpler to locate if misplaced.

You can just squeeze the Pencil to bring up a toolset. A haptic engine gives you a vibration to let you know the Pencil felt the squeeze. It also has a gyroscope built in to detect tilting and rotation.

Further, the Pencil offers new functionalities such as a squeeze feature to access menus, haptic feedback for tactile response, the ability to roll the Pencil to change brush shapes, and integration with Find My for added convenience. The Apple Pencil Pro is priced at $129.

6. Magic Keyboard

Introducing the updated Magic Keyboard with a sleeker design concept while retaining its core features. The new version includes a function row, an aluminum palm rest, and a trackpad with haptic feedback, delivering a user experience akin to using a MacBook.

The Magic Keyboards are available for $299 and $329.

These products can be pre-ordered starting today, with shipping likely to begin next week.

