SEXY photos: Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her curves in sheer golden dress; fans go gaga over her Instagram post

    First Published May 7, 2024, 7:15 PM IST

    Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has posted a series of gorgeous images of herself on her social media account. In her most recent incarnation, the actor resembled a princess. Fans call her 'Apsara core'

    Janhvi Kapoor uploaded a fresh batch of photos in which she is seen wearing a translucent golden gown. Janhvi might be seen sporting a head ornament that adds edge to her clothing. 

    haring the pictures, Janhvi simply wrote in the caption, "In the garden of Eden..." Janhvi's sister Khushi Kapoor wrote in the comments section, "Wooo" and dropped a series of fire emojis.

    An Instagram user wrote, "Queen is here to rule." Another commented, "My kinda golden hour." Another wrote, "Superb." Some even commented, "Apsara core," in the comments section. 

    Her attire included a golden transparent bodysuit with sequinned motifs tastefully placed on the neckline. When paired with a molten gold skirt, you'd think you'd struck gold too.

    One would think that would be plenty, but those who know Janhvi Kapoor know that she would never leave the house without diamonds and cosmetics to complete her image.

    She also goes full glam in all other aspects. With golden and copper makeup, a diamond and ruby tiara, and long caramel hair fashioned in wonderful mermaid waves, she could pass for a goddess in every sense.

    Janhvi was last seen in Bawaal, starring Varun Dhawan. Janhvi Kapoor will next appear in Mr and Mrs Mahi, with Rajkumar Rao.

    Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor will also make her Telugu debut in Devara, starring Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan.

