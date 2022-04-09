Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Dog crying after reuniting with its owner in war-torn Ukraine; leaves netizens emotional

    A heart-touching video of a dog reuniting with its owner after a long time in war-torn Ukraine has left the internet in tears.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bucha, First Published Apr 9, 2022, 11:32 AM IST

    It's been almost two months since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. As Russia continues to invade Ukraine, thousands of Ukrainians have left the country, and many are still taking shelter. The war has left many families separated. Thousands of videos on the internet show people travelling alone, including kids, to the neighbouring countries. Even many pets have been separated from their owners, and they have been left behind in the war-torn land. All those videos are heart-wrenching to watch. Now, a video of a pet dog reuniting with its owner is making rounds on the internet, and the dog's reaction to seeing its owner can definitely bring tears.

    In the video, a dog named Nessie can be seen running toward its owner in the war-torn city of Bucha in Ukraine. Nessie jumps at its owner and huddles with him while whining. The owner also can be seen overjoyed on seeing his lost dog. He pats the dog and thanks the soldier for helping them reunite again. He even takes a picture of their reunion.

    The heart-touching video was shared on Instagram by the Battalion of Kastus Kalinowski, an organisation from Belarus that works on helping the people who are stuck in Ukraine. The video has gathered around 44K views so far and left the internet teary-eyed.

    Netizens filled the comment section with their opinions. Many users thanked and praised the organisation for reuniting the dog with its owner, while others expressed their love and happiness through hearts and love emojis.

